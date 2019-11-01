Original Grain Launches Limited-Edition World Series Watch In Partnership With Iconic Baseball Brand, Rawlings®

Teaming up with Rawlings®, the official ball and helmet supplier to MLB, Original Grain has designed a limited-edition, commemorative watch for baseball's biggest fans. With only 500 made, the Rawlings® World Series Watch features genuine Rawlings® leather on the dial and comes with both a stainless steel and leather cuff band, also made from Rawlings® leather. The Chrono 44mm features a sapphire crystal face, Japanese miyota movement and an ash wood bezel.

Each watch is packaged in a kit that includes the 44mm Chrono, the commemorative box, an additional leather cuff band, a genuine Rawlings World Series baseball, and a certificate of authenticity. Each caseback will have the limited-edition number on the back ranging from 1-500. The World Series Watch will retail for $695.

"We are proud to partner with Rawlings® to celebrate the 2019 World Series and America's favorite pastime," said Ryan Beltran, Original Grain co-founder. "This collaboration was a dream come true for the team, to incorporate new materials like Rawlings' genuine leather into the design creates a unique blend of our iconic style and Rawling's unparalleled quality, making this a true come run for fans to commemorate the series and the Nationals' victory!"

The 2019 World Series watch rounds out Original Grain's MLB Collection, which features watches made from reclaimed ash wood baseball bats, as well as the original seats from the league's iconic teams.

Original Grain has a rich history of designing classic timepieces made from sustainable wood, and other upcycled materials, as well as partnering with like-minded companies. Recent collaborations include a partnership with New Belgium Brewing Company for the launch of the New Belgium® Brewing Brewmaster™ and the debut of the brand's Grainmaster, inspired by the sleek design of the GT40 featured in the upcoming Ford v Ferrari movie. The brand's partners to date have had world-class reputations, quality craftsmanship and support Original Grain's sustainability mission.

For more information about Original Grain or to purchase the Rawlings® World Series Watch, visit https://www.originalgrain.com/ .

About Original Grain

Original Grain is a purveyor of beautiful watches made from wood and steel. A leader in the specialty watch category, Original Grain has seamlessly integrated wood and steel with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, authenticity, style and story since 2013. Partnering with Trees for the Future, Original Grain has planted one tree for every watch sold since 2015, helping to foster sustainability and empowerment.

About Rawlings®

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball® and the NCAA®. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com .

