Original Grain Partners with Indian Motorcycle to Launch Exclusive Watch Collection

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Original Grain , the renowned watchmaker known for its craftsmanship and commitment to sustainability, today announced its partnership with Indian Motorcycle to launch the new Indian Motorcycle Collection featuring three one-of-a-kind timepieces.

The Indian Motorcycle Collection features one-of-a-kind watches made with authentic, machined aluminum from the manufacturing process of Indian Motorcycle crankcases. Each piece has a resin inlay and preserved aluminum in the bezel or bracelet. Two of the watches come complete with a custom leather watch roll, making it the perfect accessory for road warriors and adventure seekers alike.

"We are so thrilled to be working with Indian Motorcycle, America's First Motorcycle Company. We wanted our collection to reflect the heritage of their brand as well as Original Grain's commitment to creating exceptional timepieces," said Ryan Beltran, Co-founder of Original Grain. "By using machined aluminum from Indian Motorcycle's crankcase manufacturing process in the bezel, we're able to sustainably craft our watches and bring the spirit of adventure on our wrists wherever we go."

Starting at $349, the new watch collection will be available for purchase exclusively on the Original Grain website . These timepieces are not only perfect for watch enthusiasts, but also make for unique and meaningful gifts for those who appreciate adventure, craftsmanship, and American heritage. For more information visit originalgrain.com or find the brand on Instagram , Facebook and Tik Tok .

ABOUT ORIGINAL GRAIN

Original Grain is a pioneer watchmaker that blends natural materials and sustainability with exceptional craftsmanship to create unique timepieces. Since its establishment in 2013, Original Grain has sold over half a million watches, with a commitment to planting trees, garnering five-star reviews, and revolutionizing the watchmaking industry. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation, Original Grain has become a leading brand in the watch industry. Learn more at originalgrain.com .

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com .

