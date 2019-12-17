Original "Hot Chicken" Restaurant Opens Permanent Home At Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza is the new home of Nashville-based Hotville Chicken. Owned by Kim Prince, of the Prince family that started the hot chicken craze in Nashville, Hotville will open today in the space adjacent to Post & Beam. Prince will run the restaurant alongside mentor Greg Dulan, owner of L.A.'s legendary Dulan's soul food.

After opening several successful pop-up restaurants throughout Los Angeles, with lines around the block, Prince decided it was time to open a permanent space in the City.

"Our Hotville family tree is taking root and drawing strength from resources within the surrounding community. I couldn't think of a better place for us to dig in deep and be a value-add to the BHC and surrounding neighborhoods," said Prince. "Hotville is definitely going to heat things up around here!"

The new hot chicken hotspot has replaced Michelle's Country Diner after just a few alterations to the original design and floor plan.

"We are so excited to open the first permanent Hotville location in Los Angeles at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw," said Rachel Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Retail Services, the owners of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw. "This is a proven concept and a fan favorite, as evidenced by the scores of Angelenos who flocked to Hotville pop-ups across the City. We know our community is greatly looking forward to enjoying the best of Nashville's hot chicken right here in the Crenshaw Corridor."

Originating in Nashville, hot chicken is cooked with a specific blend of spices and heat that makes it distinct from traditional fried chicken. Usually served on white bread with pickle chips, hot chicken has become incredibly popular on a national level since it was developed 85 years ago by the Prince Family.

Owner Kim Prince is related to James Thornton Prince, who launched Nashville's original Hot Chicken Shack back in 1945. The recipe used at Hotville Chicken has been passed down through the Prince family for generations.

The Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza location will feature a classic menu that remains faithful to the restaurant's Nashville roots with the addition of some vegan options.

About Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw (BHC) is an 870,000-square-foot retail destination located at the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Los Angeles, California. With over 100 specialty stores, state-of-the-art cinemas and dining options, BHC has long been recognized as the hub of the surrounding communities. From a signature concert series known as BHC Live!, monthly Kid's Club and a weekly Farmers' Market to the many public services offered at the mall, it is clear that BHC is more than just a place to shop, it's a central gathering place for the local community. BHC is entrenched in the local lifestyle, and is committed to making this neighborhood an even better place to live, work, shop and just BE! BHC partners with several leading community partners to support a variety of worthwhile events throughout the year, and continue to support programming that reflects the history and interests of its local residents.

