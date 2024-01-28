Original One Piece soundtrack singers unveil new opening and ending theme songs live in Los Angeles

Original opening and ending theme song singers return for new theme songs

Official One Piece playlist now available on Apple Music

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avex Pictures Inc. announced today that popular anime One Piece soundtrack singers Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki appeared at Bandai Card Games Fest 23-24 World Tour in Los Angeles to perform six tunes including the latest opening and ending theme songs. Held on January 27 and 28 at Los Angeles Convention Center, the event is part of Bandai Card World Fest, a series of events taking place in nine locations around the world that combines Bandai Card Game titles.

Singers Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki after their performance at Bandai Card Games Fest 23-24 World Tour in Los Angeles

As fans gathered, Otsuki appeared on stage to the opening bars of "Memories," the original One Piece ending theme song. After a rousing rendition of the opening tune, she urged the crowd to enjoy the performance and followed up with "Run! Run! Run!" and "Dear Sunrise," the second and twentieth and newest ending theme song. Otsuki then called Kitadani to the stage, who shouted, "Hello, Los Angeles! Hello, One Piece fans!" Kitadani closed the show with a bang, performing "OVER THE TOP," "UUUUUS!," and "We Are!," the twenty-second, twenty-sixth and latest, and first opening theme song.

The new opening and ending theme songs, to be released by Avex Pictures on April 10, along with other songs from the One Piece anime series' 25 years, are available on Apple Music's official One Piece Playlist.

For the Official One Piece playlist, visit https://MaXXPlayllist.lnk.to/op_pr_ovs .

For more information about the One Piece card game, visit:

Website: https://www.onepiece-cardgame.com/

X: https://twitter.com/ONEPIECE_tcg

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMhxrrst-3oDFY2oWJGd29Q

About Avex Pictures Inc.

Avex Pictures Inc. is an entertainment company that centers around "visual content" such as anime and live-action productions. They distribute a wide range of content across both domestic and international markets, including music, live performances, events, and voice actor artists.

About Bandai Card Games Fest 23-24 World Tour

Bandai Card Games Fest 23-24 World Tour is Bandai Co., Ltd.'s first large-scale card game event to tour nine regions of the world. In each area, tournaments are held for select titles. Los Angeles featured a tournament to determine the North American One Piece Card Game champion, a stage show with distinguished guests, and merchandise and exhibits pertaining to One Piece.

About One Piece

It was the Golden Age of Piracy. Lord of Pirates Gol D. Roger had obtained everything. His last words sent people around the world to the seas. "You want my treasure? You can have it! I left everything I gathered together in one place." Pirates everywhere battled for the wealth, fame, and power of the legendary treasure left by Roger. Young Monkey D. Luffy idolized these pirates. Despite being unable to swim, Devil Fruit powers gave him the elasticity to stretch his body like rubber. With a straw hat given to him by Shanks, leader of the red-haired Shanks, Luffy set sail to become the king of pirates. From Wano country, the next destination is Egghead, Future Island.

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

One Piece, and all logos, character names and distinctive likenesses thereof are trademarks of Toei Animation Co., Ltd.

SOURCE Avex Pictures Inc.