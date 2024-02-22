Original R2-D2 Droid Brings in Over Half a Million Dollars, Leading Sales at 'The Force is Strong with Studio Auctions' Event

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Auctions, a premiere auction house dedicated to curating authentic, original, and influential pieces of American cinematography history for collectors and movie enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce the results of their latest auction, 'The Force is Strong with Studio Auctions.'

The R2-D2 Droid from "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (2022) emerged as the top-selling item at 'The Force is Strong with Studio Auctions' event, earning an impressive $587,500, over five times the opening bid

The original fully animatronic R2-D2 Droid from the Disney Plus series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (2022) emerged as the top-selling item, earning an impressive $587,500, over five times the opening bid. On top of its full functionality, the interior of the drone featured signatures from A-listers including Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Liam Neeson (Qui-Gon Jinn) and many others.

Additionally, Michael J. Fox's iconic Hoverboard from "Back to the Future: Part 2" (1989) reached a final bid of $187,500. Yoda's Gimer Stick from "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) sold for $125,000 and Anthony Hopkins' chilling mask from "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991) made its auction debut with a winning bid of $204,000. Other notable items include Draco Malfoy's Hero Nimbus 2001 Broom from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (2002), which raked in $75,000, as well as Jack Nicholson's original Stunt Axe from "The Shining" (1980) and the original Chucky Doll from "Chucky" (2021).

"We're incredibly proud of the outcome of this auction and saw many items exceed our expectations," said Brad Teplitsky, Co-Founder at Studio Auctions. "We're already preparing for our next auction and look forward to offering more extraordinary finds to movie enthusiasts worldwide."

Studio Auctions' next auction, the 'Brando and Monroe Auction,' is slated for October 2024 and will showcase one-of-a-kind items such as Marlon Brando's tuxedo from "The Godfather" and never before seen letters from Marilyn Monroe. Further details will be disclosed soon.

Studio Auctions reviews all collectable items through a vigorous authentication process, ensuring any items offered through the site are 100 percent authentic and original. Studio Auctions has a dedicated staff to verify all paperwork, material and visual comparison, ownership history and more to bring only authentic items to their customers.

About Studio Auctions

Located in Manhattan Beach, California, Studio Auctions was founded to bring authentic, genuine, and original pieces of American cinematography history out of storage and into the ownership of individuals or organizations that share the similar passion for Hollywood history. Offering only 100 percent verified items to individuals, Studio Auctions works vigorously to locate unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that have influenced American culture throughout the decades. Learn more at www.StudioAuctions.com.

