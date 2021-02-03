Original Romance Novel Paintings Featuring Fabio Hit the Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabio, the iconic romance model, is one subject of an exciting collection of hot, steamy historical romance illustrations featured in an offering of Sharon Spiak's paintings. They are for sale at SharonSpiakArt.com, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The Dragon and The Jewel, Fabio,1991, Oil on Linen, 30 inches by 22 inches.

These paintings celebrate love, capturing the sensuality, beauty, and imagination of romance. This artistically superior collection is extraordinary in its rich tones, intricate detail, and mood-altering ambiance. Be the first to own a beautiful collection of culturally iconic images. This art is woven into the fabric of our American heritage and collective consciousness. Exceptionally vibrant paintings not only symbolize historical romance but personify the very ideal.

Spiak's fine art was mass-marketed as book covers for authors such as Heather Graham, Kat Martin, and Virginia Henley. Her mentor, Pino Daeni, was a huge inspiration when she was his apprentice, and Spiak also created a commissioned mural for Scarlett Johansson.

Photoshop has replaced the need for original painted covers, rendering romance paintings a dying art, Spiak's meticulously preserved oil paintings on linen come with extraordinary provenance, including photo shoots, sketches, and bills of sale to publishers for many projects. Her work represents every stage of production for illustration, since she often created costumes and styled photo shoots.

Spiak has been a vital force in the romance novel community. Whether attending conventions or promoting the genre on cruise ships with fans, writers, and models, Sharon's fantastic personality shines. Today, she continues to create and influence through costuming and styling photo shoots.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an integral representation of pop culture, created by an influential artist. Historical romance illustration has become particularly precious in the digital age because it is rare and limited. Iconic period pieces such as these will never be created again, assuring their increasing value. What a lovely gift, a symbol of perpetual, enduring, vibrant love.

For anyone interested in owning any of these magnificent pieces, feel free to visit SharonSpiakArt.com.

The Dragon and The Jewel

