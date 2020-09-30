Original Scare-Wear Brand, Kreepsville, Donating 13% of Mask Sales to California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remember the onset of COVID-19 when safety mask manufacturers were scrambling to keep up with the desperate demand for facial coverings?

Before Etsy sellers came to the rescue, LA-based horror fashion brand, Kreepsville , was first on the case in early March, literally changing the face of masking with their "darker" options. To avoid depleting the scarce supply of PPE meant for frontline workers, Kreepsville stepped forward to produce their own durable, yet spooky, protective coverings, all of which initially sold out.

The brand offered just two styling options then, but with increased popularity, Kreepsville fully expanded their line of masks , now stocking over 30 playful macabre varieties. In true Kreepsville fashion, these masks are anything but your typical designs. Instead, they adorn delightfully dark patterns like skulls, fangs, bats, spiders, and jack-o-lanterns (absolutely perfect for Halloween time), as well as official images of Elvira "Mistress of the Dark", John Waters, Vincent Price, and Vampira, who Kreepsville has exclusive licenses with.

Kreepsville has been donating 13% of mask sales to a different charity each month, choosing California Community Foundation's (CCF) Wildfire Relief Fund for October. Since 2003, CCF has granted more than $24 million to support relief and recovery efforts in the aftermath of these devastating wildfires.

"When the pandemic started, we wanted to offer our customers an option to stay safe without taking the medical masks away from those most in need," explains Michelle Ghoulmore, Founder of Kreepsville. "Now that our masks are continuing to sell very well, we are donating a portion of the proceeds to our favorite charities and helping out more people during these unprecedented times, which sadly also includes natural disasters."

Made in Los Angeles, Kreepsville's masks are double layered cotton fabric, washable and re-useable. They range in price from $12.95 to $18.95 and are available to purchase through Kreepsville's website and select stockists.

The masks are also sold inside Michelle's retail store, Monster-A-Gogo, located at 1026 S. Atlantic Blvd, East Los Angeles, 90022.

About Kreepsville:

Since 2006, Kreepsville has emerged a premier scare-wear brand, offering a vibrant collection of horror punk, psychobilly, and goth clothing & accessories. To date, the company maintains exclusive alliances with creepy cultural cornerstones such as Elvira, John Waters, Vampira, Tales from the Crypt, and Vincent Price.

Contact: Michelle Ghoulmore, 3236852391

SOURCE Kreepsville

