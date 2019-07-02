Original 'Shark Tank' Investor Kevin Harrington Endorses Premium CBD Brand Wild Things Botanicals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Things Botanicals, a premier manufacturer and distributor of CBD-based products, has received an endorsement from Kevin Harrington, one of the original investors from ABC's Emmy award-winning TV series Shark Tank. Kevin Harrington is an American entrepreneur and founder of As Seen On TV who travels the world in search of the greatest products, services and hottest ideas. His direct response TV empire has remarkably generated over $5 billion in sales.

"We're very excited about having Wild Things aligned with Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks whose personal brand represents excellence in direct-to-consumer marketing and who obviously has a proven track record in discovering winning products," says Richard Symington, co-founder of Wild Things Botanicals, about the endorsement. "Our focus has been, and will continue to be, on creating high-quality, premium CBD-based products that deliver exceptional results to consumers and the most safe, secure and risk-free online purchasing experience."

Wild Things Botanicals manufactures and distributes one of the widest ranges of CBD products available in the marketplace including oils, capsules, gummies, skin creams, lotions and balms, pain creams, sleep formulas, pet formulas and chews, and a line of hair care products – all infused with premium CBD from USA-grown industrial hemp.

For more information on Wild Things Botanicals, visit www.wildthingshemp.com and on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact

To learn more about this announcement, please contact:

Rich Symington, Co-Founder

partners@wildthingshemp.com

1-888-725-8611

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZKePfDfOXk

SOURCE Wild Things Botanicals

Related Links

http://www.wildthingshemp.com

