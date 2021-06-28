'Original Sin - The Seven Sins' Short Film Reimagines Dante's Inferno, Accompanied By A Soundtrack Featuring Reinterpreted INXS Classics

Directed by Amy Tinkham ( https://www.amytinkham.com ) and championed by the founder of Petrol Records and Executive Producer Chris "CM" Murphy before his passing earlier this year, Original Sin is the last project and passion that CM was working on during his final days. The film is loosely based on and inspired by celebrated Italian writer Dante Alighieri's Inferno and the spiritual journey through the Seven Sins of Purgatory — pride, envy, wrath, sloth, greed, gluttony, and lust. The Original Sin short film reimagines Dante's tale through the eyes of Jane, a 21st-century heroine isolated during the recent pandemic, who continues to search for love and the means to validate her soul.

"I was so honored to be asked by the legendary Chris Murphy to explore telling a story through INXS music, but was also overwhelmed with how to start because it is such an iconic and incredible catalog," said Amy Tinkham. "So instead, I sat with the music for many, many weeks and let it tell me a story. It was an out-of-body experience actually because it feels more like the songs and the times we are living in, wrote this film than anything I consciously tried to do."

Original Sin reflects the world's current state of affairs and the universal quest for reconnection and romance. The short film is harmoniously intertwined with the symbolically poetic music of rock icons, INXS. The entire film threads together the epic tale of all seven sins by way of a bacchanalia of color, sound, imagery, and movement. The heroine's journey through the seven sins, ultimately finding love with each other, and together, their love heals them both as well as the world around them. Framed with minimal narration, the unscripted short film runs close to 26 minutes and is a story of isolation and love, inspired by the songs and music of INXS, as a young woman is catapulted through the 7 SINS to find true love and heal her heart.

"We are honored that our music inspired such a beautiful and innovative short film. INXS has always explored the marriage of our music with visuals, and we welcome the reimagined versions of our songs performed by a roster of contemporary and up-and-coming global artists. These versions of our songs are a perfect accompaniment to the film," said Kirk Pengilly of INXS. "Knowing that 'Original Sin' was Chris Murphy's last passion project makes it even that much more impactful. We are deeply grateful that we are now able to share Amy's emotive and thought-provoking short film with our audience. Play it loud…"

"Amy Tinkham's artistic vision using our music within the film is refreshing and truly inspired, the global & diverse artists who brought their imagination through their interpretations of our songs really complement the film while still respecting our original music. It's such an honor to have these incredible artists cover our music!! I'm humbled by their passion and in awe of their talent." Said Tim Farriss of INXS.

Original Sin stars notable actress/dancer Autumn Miller who shot to fame as a dance sensation in her role in "Bad Liar" from Imagine Dragons' and Trevor Jackson, who is a true triple threat, singer/songwriter, producer, and actor (Superfly, Grown-ish, American Crime). Both Miller and Jackson personify the unyielding spirit of those among us who are searching for love and redemption in a time fraught with much personal and social peril. Fabrice Calmels, the ballet prodigy who entered the Paris Opera Ballet at age 11 and is currently dancing with Chicago's Joffrey Ballet, embodies each of the sins within his stunning performance as the "Angel" in the film.

The accompanying 13-song soundtrack — the first-ever INXS-specific project between Petrol and UMe, will also be available July 16 and features a wealth of INXS-related material, including some dramatic reworkings and reinterpretations of some of the band's most iconic tracks, including Australian female chanteuse George Alice's edgy take on "Suicide Blonde," and international electropop sensation Loane's otherworldly French lead vocals on "Mystify." Other soundtrack highlights include Michael Hutchence's sultry, Spanish-flavored cover of Eric Burdon & War's 1970 collaborative classic "Spill The Wine," Tricky's rapid-fire rumination on "Mediate," the sultry vocals of Sweden's Ida Redig on "Taste It" and "Kill The Pain" and Trevor Jackson's pleadingly personal "Need You Tonight." GRAMMY Award-winning Petrol – INXS Executive Music Producer Giles Martin collaborated with Amy, developing the original concept. Academy Award-winning sound engineer Chris Jenkins mixed the 5.1 reimagined audio for the soundtrack. Order Original Sin - The 7 Sins soundtrack on all major digital platforms on July 16 HERE.

ORIGINAL SIN: THE SEVEN SINS - SOUNDTRACK [digital version]

Drum Opera - performed by Jon Farriss (INXS) Let it Ride - performed by INXS Kill The Pain - performed by Ida Redig Never Tear Us Apart - performed by Global Network & Sophia Amato Mediate - performed by Tricky & INXS Suicide Blonde - performed by George Alice Mystify - performed by Loane & INXS What You Need - performed by Wyatt Stromer & Eric Stromer Spill The Wine - performed by Michael Hutchence Taste It - performed by Ida Redig Don't Change - performed by Vimala & Aden Jaron Need You Tonight - performed by Trevor Jackson & Wyatt Stromer New Sensation - performed by Alterboy

ABOUT CM MURPHY AND PETROL RECORDS

Petrol, founded in 2000, is the world's most successful first all-digital record company and the first independent label to sign a worldwide distribution agreement with Apple Inc.'s iTunes. Petrol's numerous chart and sales successes over the years in various musical genres, together with the late Christopher M. Murphy's other multimedia endeavors, resulting in Murphy receiving the New South Wales Premier's Expo Award for Arts & Entertainment and being named Australian Entrepreneur of the Year by Business Review Weekly for his many achievements. In 2008 Murphy received a Grammy nomination for his documentary on the street music of Cuba (now referred to as 'Reggaeton'). In 2009, Petrol signed INXS' classic catalog to the label, and in 2017, INXS was awarded for achieving 50 million worldwide sales. With iTunes alone, Petrol has achieved more than 180 #1's, more than 700 Top 10, and more than 1,600 Top 100 positions. In addition to Murphy's Grammy nomination for a cutting-edge documentary and following the # 1 rated television mini-series in 2014, Petrol broke all records with six albums in the Top 10 & INXS were recently named ARTIST of the DECADE in Australia for their highest selling album, The Very Best. With millions of records sold worldwide and ranking as one of the world's most successful independent labels, Petrol continues to succeed in the marketplace.

ABOUT UMe

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in concert with all of the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.

ABOUT VEEPS

Veeps is a direct-to-fan experiential platform, custom-built for artists, by artists. Founded in 2017 by Benji and Joel Madden, it is the music industry's leading, premium live-streaming platform. Since then, Veeps has hosted hundreds of live-stream shows and events, in partnership with Live Nation, Veeps continues with a mission to power artists in the most critical early stages of their development, all the way through the biggest, most important moments of their careers.

