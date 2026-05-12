Original Statue of Liberty Copper Forged Into Coin By New Mint To Honor 250th Anniversary of United States

Each octagonal shaped, 30mm artifact is individually serialized and edge-engraved and is accompanied by museum grade documentation verifying its origin and authenticity, including metallurgical analysis, chain of custody record. With a base price of $250, 20 percent of net proceeds will go to notable nonprofit organizations.

Ten percent will fund the newly established American Liberty Congress, a nonpartisan annual gathering of historians, legal scholars, economists and other relevant thought leaders to assess the state of the country's constitutional freedoms at the federal and state levels; the congress will determine where they are holding and where they're under pressure. The findings will be detailed in a report released to the public. The first congress will meet in 2027 at Belcourt of Newport in Newport, RI, under the sponsorship of Belcourt's museum, a 501(c)(3).

The other 10 percent will go to highly rated charitable partners committed to causes benefitting the military, culture, American history and arts.

On the face of the artifact, 50 stars frame Lady Liberty's profile with her torch over her heart. On the back, a laurel wreath encircles the opening words of the Declaration of Independence in the document's iconic script with an unfurled American flag in the background.

Carolyn Rafaelian, the entrepreneur and philanthropist who founded the Alex and Ani jewelry empire (with which she is no longer associated) and established the Alchemist Mint earlier this year, took over custody of the copper in 2016 from Rick Stocks. Recognizing the historical significance of it and the other metal materials removed from the Statue of Liberty during its restoration, he collected and stored them under archival conditions for nearly 30 years, turning down myriad proposals for their use until finding someone he trusted with the metals.

Since taking on the stewardship of the materials, Rafaelian has been waiting for the right opportunity to share them with the public in a meaningful way. The country's 250th anniversary struck Rafaelian as the perfect time and a commemorative coin made with original Statue of Liberty copper that would fund a new entity devoted to constitutional liberties, while raising funds for other select charitable partners, as the right manner.

Rafaelian is also the steward of Belcourt, the circa 1895 Newport mansion designed by Richard Morris Hunt, who was also responsible for the design of the Statue of Liberty's pedestal. A permanent exhibition of the Statue of Liberty metals collection opens at Belcourt in June 2026.

The artifact is available for reservations by the public now at www.reallibertycopper.com with a $25 deposit. Reservations for specific serialized years carry higher prices and a $50 deposit. Coins will be available for delivery in archival packaging with all provenance documentation during the fourth quarter of 2026.

For more information, visit reallibertycopper.com

About the Alchemist Mint

The Alchemist Mint, founded by Carolyn Rafaelian in Wickford, RI (one of the country's oldest villages) as the world's only mint that takes recycled and reclaimed materials through the entire process from melting to finishing. Also, it is the world's first pop culture mint, designed for collaboration with artists and the public to craft limited-edition coins.

About Real Liberty Copper

Real Liberty Copper is the authentication and registry framework for all artifacts produced from the Statue of Liberty restoration copper.

SOURCE Alchemist Mint