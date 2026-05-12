Original Statue of Liberty Copper Forged Into Coin By New Mint To Honor 250th Anniversary of United States

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Alchemist Mint

May 12, 2026, 12:22 ET

Precedent-setting artifact represents first and only time this historic material available in commemorative form to public; will raise funds for notable nonprofits

NEWPORT, R.I., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island's Alchemist Mint, the world's only mint that takes recycled materials through the entire process from melting to finishing, announced its first project today—a limited-edition coin struck with copper removed from the Statue of Liberty during its 1984-1986 restoration which commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States. The Lady Liberty Enlightening the World coin, named for the statue's formal title, gives the public a chance to own an original piece of the monument, literally a piece of history, and pass it on.  The coin represents the first time an original element of the Statue of Liberty has been transformed into a coin as a national artifact.  It also represents the last time the copper removed from the statue during its restoration will be available to the public—all of the remaining copper that has been meticulously preserved for the past 40-odd years is being devoted to the production of the commemorative artifact.

Each octagonal shaped, 30mm artifact is individually serialized and edge-engraved and is accompanied by museum grade documentation verifying its origin and authenticity, including metallurgical analysis, chain of custody record.  With a base price of $250, 20 percent of net proceeds will go to notable nonprofit organizations.

Ten percent will fund the newly established American Liberty Congress, a nonpartisan annual gathering of historians, legal scholars, economists and other relevant thought leaders to assess the state of the country's constitutional freedoms at the federal and state levels; the congress will determine where they are holding and where they're under pressure. The findings will be detailed in a report released to the public.   The first congress will meet in 2027 at Belcourt of Newport in Newport, RI, under the sponsorship of Belcourt's museum, a 501(c)(3).

The other 10 percent will go to highly rated charitable partners committed to causes benefitting the military, culture, American history and arts.  

On the face of the artifact, 50 stars frame Lady Liberty's profile with her torch over her heart. On the back, a laurel wreath encircles the opening words of the Declaration of Independence in the document's iconic script with an unfurled American flag in the background.

Carolyn Rafaelian, the entrepreneur and philanthropist who founded the Alex and Ani jewelry empire (with which she is no longer associated) and established the Alchemist Mint earlier this year, took over custody of the copper in 2016 from Rick Stocks.  Recognizing the historical significance of it and the other metal materials removed from the Statue of Liberty during its restoration, he collected and stored them under archival conditions for nearly 30 years, turning down myriad proposals for their use until finding someone he trusted with the metals.

Since taking on the stewardship of the materials, Rafaelian has been waiting for the right opportunity to share them with the public in a meaningful way.  The country's 250th anniversary struck Rafaelian as the perfect time and a commemorative coin made with original Statue of Liberty copper that would fund a new entity devoted to constitutional liberties, while raising funds for other select charitable partners, as the right manner.

Rafaelian is also the steward of Belcourt, the circa 1895 Newport mansion designed by Richard Morris Hunt, who was also responsible for the design of the Statue of Liberty's pedestal. A permanent exhibition of the Statue of Liberty metals collection opens at Belcourt in June 2026.

The artifact is available for reservations by the public now at www.reallibertycopper.com with a $25 deposit. Reservations for specific serialized years carry higher prices and a $50 deposit. Coins will be available for delivery in archival packaging with all provenance documentation during the fourth quarter of 2026.

For more information, visit reallibertycopper.com

About the Alchemist Mint

The Alchemist Mint, founded by Carolyn Rafaelian in Wickford, RI (one of the country's oldest villages) as the world's only mint that takes recycled and reclaimed materials through the entire process from melting to finishing.  Also, it is the world's first pop culture mint, designed for collaboration with artists and the public to craft limited-edition coins. 

About Real Liberty Copper

Real Liberty Copper is the authentication and registry framework for all artifacts produced from the Statue of Liberty restoration copper.

SOURCE Alchemist Mint

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