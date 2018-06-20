Original Travel, the London company that curates life-changing journeys for British celebrities and notables, is coming to America …

In addition, Original Travel founders Nick Newbury (favorite travel moment: hiking the glaciers around jagged Mt FitzRoy on the Argentina-Chile border), Tom Barber (favorite travel memory: exploring Botswana's Okavango Delta by mokoro dugout canoe) and Neill Ghosh (favorite travel moment: snorkeling with killer whales in a Norwegian fjord) have created hundreds of new itineraries.

Original Travel's new itineraries include tracking jaguars through the Pantanal wetlands in Brazil; a guided trek between a string of remote monasteries in India's beautiful Ladakh region to experience authentic Tibetan Buddhist rituals; or exploring Indonesia's remote Raja Ampat region, home to the best diving and snorkeling in the world, while bunking on a luxury liveaboard sailing boat.

U.S. clients also have access to Original Travel's unique global network of Concierges, a service no other travel company in the U.S. offers. The Concierges, who live in the destinations featured in the itineraries, take care of travelers while they are in their area, arranging activities, making last-minute changes, recommending restaurants (including securing the best seats), providing insider tips including places and things unbeknownst to most travelers.



Also unique to Original Travel is its specialist team of marine biologists, dive masters and instructors who have completed 3,800 dives in over 100 countries as Original Diving, the world's only luxury dive travel outfit.

The 60-strong Original Travel team have extensive, personal experience of their regions and work with clients throughout the trip cycle from the discovery call for a deep understanding of vacation desires, to mapping out the itinerary, to on-the-ground support with local expert guides, VIP services and 24/7 support, to the welcome home.

"With our expansion into the U.S. market we are redefining luxury travel as a high-touch, life-enhancing experience," said Nick, a reformed City financial executive. "We believe that Life Is In The Detail. It's the small details that make a vacation; whether it is knowing the spot for sleeping under the stars in the Namibian desert or the Greek Islands' hidden coves."

"Twenty-two percent of our business is already made up of American travelers," added Tom, a travel-writer-turned-curator. "Our U.S. business has grown 10 times in the last five years through referrals and word of mouth. Our goal is to increase this significantly by expanding our U.S. presence and offerings, by curating a specific range of itineraries, being open during U.S. hours and by accepting payment in USD."

Following 15 years of uninterrupted growth in the U.K., Original Travel caught the eye of Paris-based Voyageurs du Monde, the leading specialist in bespoke, high-end travel in France. Voyageurs du Monde, established in 1979, acquired a strategic stake in Original Travel in early 2017. Original Travel's already excellent customer service has been further enhanced by accessing Voyageurs du Monde's range of high-touch client services.

Since its founding, Original Travel has created more than 50,000 bespoke itineraries and conducted fact-finding missions in more than 160 countries. Today it offers personalized vacations to 95 countries with numerous areas of specialization, including bold honeymoons, family getaways, winter sports, diving, opulent road trips, adventurous sabbaticals, cultural city breaks and more.

