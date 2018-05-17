Original Warhol, Other Cutting Edge Contemporary Art Pieces Debut In The Cordish Art Collection, An Exclusive Collection Curated For Live! Hotel By Suzi And David Cordish

"Every piece in this collection reflects the fun, energy, and excitement that is synonymous to our Live! brand around the world," said Suzi Cordish. "It took three years to bring these works together to create one expression that really tells our story. I'm thrilled to share these works and these experiences with our guests."

Through her career, Suzi Cordish has served on the National Board of the Smithsonian Institution, as President of the Board of Creative Capital Foundation, and as Chairman of Maryland Art Place. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Arthur M. Sackler and Freer Gallery of Art. Mrs. Cordish spent three years working to commission or select each individual piece of the Collection. Her vision was to provide a unique guest experience for visitors to the Live! Hotel, the first hotel in the world to carry the Live! brand. Utilizing video display, mixed media, sculpture, photography, and print, the diverse collection is designed to engage all the senses.

Among the 40-plus works of art featured in The Cordish Art Collection are:

A renowned work by Andy Warhol titled $(9) .

titled A video loop of beautiful flowers flying over a black background by Jennifer Steinkamp titled Botanic 3.

titled An LED light and mirror sculpture by Baltimore artist Charlie Ahn titled Void.

artist titled A mixed media piece created with beaded and sequined garments, fabric, and wood by Nick Cave titled Tondo .

titled . A contemporary, sleek stainless steel sculpture by Not Vital titled HEAD .

titled A work of digital animation by Chris Doyle , titled Game of Skill and Chance , featuring a deck of cards morphing into various games of chance.

, titled , featuring a deck of cards morphing into various games of chance. A neon light installation by Sylvie Fleury titled YES TO ALL.

titled A monoprint with collage, engraving and embossing by Mel Bochner titled Thank You!

The flagship luxury Live! Hotel is the first in the world to carry the Live! brand. Located at Live! Casino, the 350,000-square-foot hotel features lavish guest rooms designed with a mix of modern style and chic, urban flare, along with public spaces showcasing floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings accented with striking chandeliers, and wood and polished marble throughout.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington DC/Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7, Live! Casino features more than 200 live action table games, including a Poker Room; approximately 4,000 of the latest slot machines; and two High Limit rooms. NOW OPEN - the new Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio, the region's first full-service outdoor gaming area that allows casino patrons to smoke. The property offers world-class dining and entertainment, including the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; Bobby's Burger Palace, from celebrated chef Bobby Flay; The Cheesecake Factory®; Phillips® Seafood Express; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; 8 at Luk Fu, featuring sushi and sashimi; Morty's, a traditional New York-style deli; and En Vivo, with classic varieties of soft tacos and burritos. A sizzling nightlife, including nightly entertainment at Live! Center Stage and the unique, interactive R Bar, completes the Live! experience. Opening May 2018, the new Live! Hotel will feature 310 luxury guest rooms, the Live! Spa; David's, a 24-hour café; Luckies, offering Starbucks coffee, pastries, and Italian gelato; The Lobby Bar at David's; and a new 1,500-seat Performance Hall, featuring headline entertainment and more than 20,000-square-feet of meeting and event space. Enjoy secure covered parking with valet service and a free self-park garage with Park Assist® and direct elevator access to the casino floor. The newly-renovated Live! Lofts boutique hotel, located just minutes from the Casino, features 250 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 3,400-square-feet of meeting and banquet space. For reservations, call 443-445-2929, or book online at LiveCasinoHotel.com. Live! Casino & Hotel and Live! Lofts are owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call 855-5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit LiveCasinoHotel.com or LiveCasino.social. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For employment opportunities, visit www.LiveCasinoHotel.com/jobs.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Coworking Spaces; Entertainment Districts; Gaming; Hotels; International Development; Private Equity; Residential; Restaurants; and Sports-Anchored Developments. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. Prime examples are The Cordish Companies' prominent role in the redevelopment of Baltimore's world famous Inner Harbor; Philadelphia, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. In addition, The Cordish Companies has developed and operates multiple highly acclaimed entertainment destinations throughout the United States which welcome over 50 million visitors per year and are the most visited destinations in their respective regions. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

