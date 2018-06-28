OriginClear Hosted Water Industry and Cryptocurrency Thought Leaders

On Monday June 18, OriginClear™ CEO and WaterChain chairman Riggs Eckelberry hosted a roundtable event to gather expert input at OriginClear headquarters in the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator's La Kretz campus. Speakers included Thomas Marchesello of United States Fund, C Rees Morgan II of Qubechain, Josh Lawler of Zuber Lawler & Del Duca, Doctor Joe Story of Ultimate Settlements, Timothy Wetzel of Water Beetle and "JL" Kindler of OriginClear Technologies.

Led by WaterChain's chief advisor and designated CEO David Metzler, the discussion included economic, technology and regulatory considerations, and the planned WaterChain Consortium of water and crypto industry stakeholders.

"We are now actively getting industry feedback on the WaterChain model and consortium," said Eckelberry.

"It was truly an honor to be in a room with that many smart people," added Metzler. "It is vital to us that WaterChain be a solid, viable solution and it was gratifying to have so many brilliant people with different skillsets willing to come together to solve such a massive and important problem."

Mr. Eckelberry's June 21 appearance on MoneyTV included video of the meeting (watch video)

It is still very early in the WaterChain project, so there is no assurance this effort will succeed, or that we will successfully fund, and eventually develop, a cryptocurrency or blockchain offering.

