OriginGPS Unveils Dual Frequency GNSS Module with Broadcom's L1+L5 Chip at MWC19 Los Angeles

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginGPS, the global market leader in small-format GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems, today announced its first dual-frequency GNSS module, the ORG4600-B01. This new module will enable customers to build solutions with sub-1m accuracy without implementing external components.

OriginGPS NEW dual frequency (L1+L5) GNSS module for solutions where ultra-accurate positioning is super-important

Measuring just 10x10 mm, the ORG4600-B01 module supports L1 + L5 GNSS reception with one RF port, enabling the use of a low-cost, dual-band antenna delivering sub-1m accuracy performance in real-world operating conditions. An alternate build option allows for separate L1/L5 RF outputs when dual antennas are required. The ORG4600-B01 is ideally suited for solutions requiring ultra-accurate positioning, such as telematics, IoT and OBD applications.

When GPS World reported the following test from ABI Research in December 2018, it was clear that long-awaited dual frequency infrastructure support had arrived. "This year has seen several satellites launched into orbit every month, most of them fitted with L5/E5 capabilities, and the Chinese and European Union governments plan to have their satellite constellations fully operational by 2020. Developing the ORG4600-B01 module with the BCM47758 GNSS receiver chip by Broadcom Inc. was the fastest and surest way to add a high quality dual frequency module to our portfolio and meet our customers' increasing requirements for ultra-accurate GNSS modules," said Haim Goldberger, CEO of OriginGPS.

"Size is a crucial parameter in GNSS dual frequency solutions," said Prasan Pai, product marketing director for the Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division at Broadcom. "The collaboration with OriginGPS has created the industry's smallest dual-frequency module with 'no compromise' quality. For our customers seeking an ultra-accurate GNSS solution in a compact form factor, the ORG4600-B01 fits the bill. The collaboration enables Broadcom to reach new markets, such as precision agriculture, security, children tracking and fleet management."

"OriginGPS is interested in additional partnerships to enable bringing advanced solutions to market quickly," concluded Haim Goldberger, CEO of OriginGPS.

OriginGPS will be presenting its products with real-life demos at MWC 2019, Los Angeles, Oct 22-24, Booth S2938.

About OriginGPS

OriginGPS develops fully-integrated, miniaturized GNSS, and integrated IoT solutions. The ultra-sensitive, reliable, high performance modules have the smallest footprint on the market. Our cellular IoT system, OriginIoT™, was recently selected by the European Commission for funding from the Horizon 2020 project. The OriginIoT™ functions as a platform to accelerate IoT product development with open source software and no required embedded code, RF/hardware design. OriginGPS innovative products support a wide range of verticals, such as asset tracking, law enforcement. precision agriculture, consumer IoT, fleet management, smart cities, healthcare, industrial IoT, wearables and pet/people tracking. origingps.com

