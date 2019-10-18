OriginGPS Wins Horizon 2020 - European Commission Grant

The European Commission last month announced the winners of the European Innovation Council (EIC) pilot awarded to 108 innovative projects to help them access the market faster. The grant was awarded to OriginGPS to promote its innovative OriginIoT™ , a cellular IoT system which functions as a platform to accelerate cellular IoT development without additional embedded code, hardware or RF design and through an open-source web application. Simplifying IoT device development and dramatically reducing development resources, the OriginIoT™ includes stackable add-ons which are clicked atop the system to accommodate multiple sensors and peripheral devices .

"We are honored to be among the 9 Israeli companies, and 99 companies from the European Community who have won this prestigious grant. This award not only serves as validation of our team and solution, but also enables us to develop enhancements from our customers' wish lists within a much earlier timeframe. These developments will include enabling customers to select in real-time between MQTT and real-time streaming, Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) for wireless software updates, and OriginLabs™, offering complete device development services from the web," concluded Haim Goldberger, CEO and Founder of OriginGPS.

About OriginGPS

OriginGPS develops fully-integrated, miniaturized GNSS, and integrated cellular IoT systems. For over a decade, our experts have been developing ultra-sensitive, reliable, high performance modules with the smallest footprint on the market, and supporting a range of verticals, such as asset tracking, law enforcement, precision agriculture, consumer IoT, fleet management, healthcare, industrial IoT, wearables, pet/people tacking, and smart cities and homes. origingps.com

Media Contact

Lisa Harel

Marketing Manager, OriginGPS

lisa.harel@origingps.com,

+972-54-5429962

SOURCE OriginGPS