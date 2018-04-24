OriginLab Releases New Data Analysis and Graphing Software, Origin 2018b

Origin 2018b includes several ease-of-use enhancements such as preview of Workbook and Matrix windows in Project Explorer and also in Windows Explorer; enhanced Master Page functionality to add logos and time stamps to graphs; new dialogs and menu items to adjust white space and page size of graphs for publication; active window indicator; add Matrix as sheet in Workbook, allowing for Analysis Templates to include matrix data and images; customize graph properties across all layers in multi-layer graphs when one layer is customized; dynamic resizing of preview graphs in analysis dialogs; enhanced custom formatting of labels and worksheet cells to support degrees-minutes-seconds and fractions; individual backup files for projects; and option to automatically turn on logging of project open and save operations.

OriginLab continues to provide Apps for extending graphing and analysis features in Origin and OriginPro. A key new App released with this version, Distributed Batch Processing, allows users to process multiple files in parallel while continuing with other tasks in Origin. Other Apps published with this version include: 2D and 3D Smoother, Toolbar Maker, OPJ Packer, Chromaticity Diagram, Voronoi Diagram, Fit Convolution, Rank Models, Factor Analysis, and Dynamic Time Warping.

"With this release we are moving to publishing two major versions of Origin each year. This allows us to resolve customer-reported issues in a timely manner," said Dr. C.P. Yang, founder and CEO, OriginLab. "Having two releases a year also helps us add new features to Origin for developing and distributing Apps throughout the year."

Origin offers an intuitive, point-and-click interface for new users, combined with a wide range of powerful functions for advanced purposes. OriginPro includes all of the features of Origin plus extended analysis tools. Origin and OriginPro are used by more than 500,000 registered customers worldwide spanning Fortune Global 500 companies, research institutions, and colleges and universities across various disciplines including physics, chemistry, biology, pharmacology, engineering, and manufacturing.

Availability

A free trial version (valid for 21 days with an evaluation license, or 3 days without license) is available for download from the OriginLab website at www.originlab.com/demodownload.aspx. Origin users with active maintenance service will receive a free upgrade to this latest version. Previous version users can obtain upgrade pricing by contacting OriginLab. For new users, Origin and OriginPro licenses are available as single user, concurrent (floating) network or node-locked (fixed) group. Academic, government and volume discount pricing options are available. For pricing information, please visit: www.originlab.com/ordering.

System Requirements

Microsoft Windows®10, Windows 8/8.1, or Windows 7; 1 GHz 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor; 32-bit 2GB RAM (4 GB recommended), 64-bit 4 GB RAM (8GB recommended); 1 GB of free hard disk space; a DVD drive (if installing from DVD). Some Origin features require installation of Internet Explorer 9 or later. Mac users can run Origin by using Microsoft Windows via Boot Camp or within OS X using third-party virtual machine software.

About OriginLab

Founded in 1992, OriginLab develops data analysis and graphing software for users in corporations, government agencies, colleges and universities worldwide. Its flagship products, Origin® and OriginPro, provide a comprehensive solution for scientists and engineers at every technical level to analyze, graph, and professionally present data. OriginLab has offices in Northampton and Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Guangzhou, China. For more information visit www.originlab.com, or join the conversation on Facebook or LinkedIn.

