OriginLab Releases New Data Analysis and Graphing Software, Origin 2020

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginLab, a leading publisher of data analysis and graphing software, today announced the release of Origin® and OriginPro® 2020. This latest version of OriginLab's award-winning software application adds over 50 new features, Apps and improvements, further enhancing Origin's ease-of-use, graphing, analysis and programming capabilities.

"Origin has been used intensively at INSEP for almost 20 years. It is an all-in-one software that provides everything needed for handling tasks such as signal processing, data manipulation, stats, graphing and reports. Amongst the various improvements and new features in Origin 2020, I was particularly thrilled by pop-up mini toolbars, allowing super easy and super fast graph customizing and polishing," said Antoine Couturier PhD, Research Engineer at INSEP (Paris, France).

A key addition to Origin 2020 is Mini Toolbars for easier graph customization. Now users can edit and customize graph elements quickly using popup Mini Toolbars, instead of complex dialogs. These toolbars are sensitive to the type of graph and object selected, thus providing quick access to the most common customization needs. Users can customize group or individual data plots, axes scales and styles, font settings for all text on the page, layer properties, page properties and more, using these convenient pop-up toolbars.

Several speed improvements have been made in Origin 2020. Import speed of large text files has been improved by a factor of 10 or more, as compared to previous versions of Origin and compared to Excel 2016. This was done by making full use of the processor's multi-core architecture. In addition, scatter plots of large datasets, such as over 2 million rows, are drawn much faster in this new version. This includes the default XY scatter plot as well as color-mapped scatter plots in which a third column is used to assign scatter point color. Several enhancements have also been made to Database Import, including directly importing images as pictures in worksheet cells, protecting imported data from editing, and clearing imported data to reduce file size when saving projects, as well as other ease-of-use improvements. Additional enhancements were made in other areas such as Peak Analysis, Worksheet Data Filters, Contour Plotting, Worksheet Operations, and Importing Third Party files.

New graphs types introduced include: Density Dots; Color Dots; Pie and Doughnut Charts; Sankey and Alluvial Diagrams; Dendrograms; Kite Diagram; Population Pyramid; and Before-After Plots. Density Dots and Color Dots plots provide significant gains in plotting speed. The Density Dots Plot was introduced to create scatter plots from very large datasets on the order of millions of data points and can be graphed in just 2-3 seconds! Other key features in this version include the ability to Copy and Paste Data Plots, Copy and Paste HTML and EMF Tables, Absolute Referencing in Cell Formula and many more.

New Apps available for 2020 are 2D Peak Analysis; Import NMR Data; Video Data Explorer; Neural Network Fitting; Soil and Rock Classification Diagrams; Piper Diagram; Marginal Abatement Cost Curve; Work Connector; and LeCroy Connector. Several Data Connector Apps that are shipped with the product have also been improved and updated as well. All apps are available for free to download as "add-ons", from the App Center within Origin. In this way, users can customize the software to their needs.

Origin offers an intuitive, point-and-click interface for new users, combined with a wide range of powerful functions for advanced purposes. OriginPro includes all of the features of Origin plus extended analysis tools. Origin and OriginPro are used by more than 500,000 registered customers worldwide spanning Fortune Global 500 companies, research institutions, and colleges and universities across various disciplines including physics, chemistry, biology, pharmacology, engineering, and manufacturing.

A free trial version (valid for 21 days with trial license, or 3 days without license) is available for download from the OriginLab website at www.originlab.com/demodownload.aspx. Origin users with active maintenance service will receive a free upgrade to this latest version. Previous version users can obtain upgrade pricing by contacting OriginLab. For new users, Origin and OriginPro licenses are available as single user, concurrent (floating) network or node-locked (fixed) group. Academic, government and volume discount pricing options are available. For pricing information, please visit: www.originlab.com/ordering.

Microsoft Windows10, Windows 8/8.1, or Windows 7; 1 GHz 64-bit (x64) processor; 4 GB RAM (8GB recommended); 1 GB of free hard disk space; a USB port or DVD drive (if installing from USB stick or DVD). Some Origin features require installation of Internet Explorer 9 or later. Mac users can run Origin by using Microsoft Windows via Boot Camp or within OS X using third-party virtual machine software.

Founded in 1992, OriginLab develops data analysis and graphing software for users in corporations, government agencies, colleges and universities worldwide. Its flagship products, Origin® and OriginPro, provide a comprehensive solution for scientists and engineers at every technical level to analyze, graph, and professionally present data. OriginLab has offices in Northampton and Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Guangzhou, China.

For more information visit www.originlab.com

