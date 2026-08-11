OriginPoint Expands Colorado Presence with Award-Winning Producing Branch Manager Michelle Oddo

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginPoint is proud to announce that award-winning mortgage professional Michelle Oddo (NMLS #297239) has joined our company, bringing more than 23 years of mortgage lending experience and an extensive background in underwriting to the OriginPoint team.

Serving borrowers throughout Colorado, Oddo has built a distinguished career helping clients navigate the mortgage process, including complex financing scenarios. With approximately $77 million in annual production, she has earned numerous industry recognitions throughout her career, including Circle of Excellence Club, Top 1% Originator, Scotsman Guide Top Originator, Scotsman Guide Top Women Originator, and Five Star Professional.

Oddo's extensive underwriting experience provides her with a unique perspective when navigating complex loan scenarios. Her ability to identify solutions others may overlook, combined with her commitment to personalized service, has helped her build lasting relationships with clients and referral partners throughout her career.

"What drew me to OriginPoint is its focus on using technology to make the mortgage process easier without losing the personal touch. That fits perfectly with my philosophy of reducing friction for clients while giving them clear guidance and hands-on support. With stronger technology, excellent pricing, a broad product suite, servicing capabilities, and a family-oriented culture that is always striving to be the best, I can support a high level of production while continuing to deliver the experience my clients and partners expect."

— Michelle Oddo

With a shared commitment to combining innovative solutions with personalized service, OriginPoint continues to welcome experienced mortgage professionals who bring deep industry knowledge and a dedication to helping borrowers achieve their homeownership goals.

"We are excited to welcome Michelle to OriginPoint," said Komron Tarkeshian "Her extensive experience, deep underwriting knowledge, and proven track record of delivering exceptional service make her a tremendous addition to the team. Michelle's ability to navigate complex transactions while maintaining a highly personal approach aligns perfectly with the level of expertise and service we strive to provide our clients and partners."

At OriginPoint, Oddo will continue serving borrowers and referral partners throughout Colorado with expertise across a wide range of loan programs, including conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, first-time homebuyer, investment property, and non-QM lending.

Contact Information:

Michelle Oddo

[email protected]

About OriginPoint

OriginPoint is a national mortgage lender committed to delivering a better mortgage experience through innovative technology, competitive products, and personalized service. By combining modern lending solutions with experienced mortgage professionals, OriginPoint helps borrowers navigate the home financing process with greater clarity, confidence, and ease.

Media Contact:

Sarah McMillin

OriginPoint

[email protected]

+1(773) 516-6382

SOURCE OriginPoint