Origins Behavioral Healthcare Announces Kim Garrett Executive Director of Programs in South Padre Island, TX

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origins Behavioral HealthCare is pleased to announce that Kim Garrett, LCSW, LCDC, CCISM, MBA, is the new Executive Director of Origins Behavioral HealthCare's programs in South Padre Island, Texas. As a seasoned Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Garrett brings nearly 30 years of mental and behavioral health experience. She will be exclusively responsible for the development, administration, and management of the clinical programs and staff of both Origins Recovery Center and Hannah's House.

Kim Garrett, Executive Director of Programs in South Padre Island, TX, for Origins Behavioral Healthcare

"We are excited to have Kim at the helm of Origins Behavioral HealthCare clinical venues in Texas and are honored to welcome her to our committed leadership team," said Jim Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Origins Behavioral HealthCare. "Her extensive experience with those suffering from substance use disorders will be invaluable as we strive to help as many individuals and families recover as possible."



Origins Behavioral HealthCare is a licensed provider of gender-specific residential substance use disorder treatment and continuing care services for adult men, adult women, and older adults. Their mission is to provide a clear path to a life of healing and restoration. With corporate headquarters in Dallas, the company's innovative programs comprise a comprehensive continuum of care for the treatment of alcoholism, addiction, and co-occurring disorders. Origins' premier residential and intensive outpatient campuses are located in carefully selected locations around the United States, including Dallas and South Padre Island, Texas, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

A native of Wichita Falls, TX, Garrett holds a master's degree in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington and a masters of business administration from Amberton University. She is an approved Clinical Supervisor for graduates pursuing Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) licensure, certified in Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR), an International Critical Incident Stress Foundation (ICISF) Approved Instructor, and is also a Certified Love and Logic Facilitator. Most recently, Garrett has served as Director of Behavioral Health Services for the Recovery Resource Council in Fort Worth, Texas, where she developed, directed, implemented, and supervised all behavioral health programs.



"Recovery from addiction requires a comprehensive strategy that combines historically successful interventions with the latest science," said Garrett, who will oversee and guide the Program Directors of both Origins Recovery Center's gender-specific programming for men and Hannah's House programming for women. "Origins is uniquely equipped to integrate best practices with cutting-edge research to provide premier addiction services for people who need them."

Origins Recovery Center will also be investing in programmatic enhancements over the next six months. According to Caldwell, Garrett's experience will be instrumental as the company deploys further resources which will strengthen the sophisticated work already being done to help men and women recover.

Both Origins Recovery Center and Hannah's House by Origins were recently certified for ASAM levels 3.5 and 3.7 which encompass residential services that are not only capable of treating co-occurring conditions but also are designed to offer a full range of care in a 24-hour setting. These certifications will be active for through fall 2022, after which time the program will continue to be rigorously evaluated by CARF International for further extension. This certification marks Origins Behavioral Healthcare's ongoing commitment to evidence-based behavioral medicine.

To learn more about Origins Behavioral HealthCare and its South Padre Island, TX, programs, please visit Origins Recovery Center's Texas programming for men at www.originstexas.com and Hannah's House Texas programming for women at www.originsrecovery.com/locations-staff/facilities/hannahs-house/. Please follow us on Facebook @originsrecoverycenters and on LinkedIn.

