Origins Productions Cast Divyansh Sharma as the Lead in Their First Feature Production: A Dream in Frames

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Origins Productions has cast Divyansh Sharma in the lead role for their first feature film A Dream in Frames. This will mark the third collaboration between Origins Productions and the Indian born – American actor Divyansh Sharma. Sharma will be portraying an Indian American actor trying to make it in Hollywood who employs an ingenious gambit to secure funding for his film from the streaming services.

Divyansh Sharma at Premiere of "Graffiti" at The Chinese Theatres Divyansh Sharma in the poster for Origin's Latest Short Cigarettes in December

"Sharma is one of the most exciting, multi-talented actors working today across film and commercial work," commented Anthony Villanueva, CEO of Origins Productions. Sharma's award-winning original narrative films have been selected for some of the most prestigious festivals in the world. Sharma wrote, directed and starred in the 2018 "Graffiti," which follows a grieving spoken word artist trying to come to terms with a loss of a loved one. The film premiered at the Golden State Film Festival and has since racked up awards at more than 30 festivals, including Best Actor awards for Sharma at the New York Film Awards, Los Angeles Film Awards, and Delhi Shorts International Film Festival.

He swiftly followed this breakout success with Origins Productions acquiring his short film "Cigarettes in December" that he wrote, co-directed and starred in which most recently was declared an Official Selection at the Los Angeles Film Awards this July 2019. In the film, Sharma portrays the lead role of a sexual assault survivor who is attending court ordered support group therapy and has alienated himself from others. As a swiftly rising actor in the international entertainment industry, Sharma has worked with some of the most recognizable and influential directors, producers, and writers working today. Among them, the innovative influencer, actor, and best-selling author, Justin Key; Cannes Lion Award-Winning director Dougal Wilson, whose work includes music videos "Life in Technicolor II" for Coldplay, "Satisfaction" for Benny Benassi, "Tribulations" for LCD Soundsystem, and "Who Am I" for Will Young.

Along with Sharma's signing for the feature film. Origins has also signed Sharma for a couple of short films, a T.V show as well as two other feature films which Origins plans to release over the course of the next two years. Till then Origins is excited to enter into public sphere with A Dream in Frames.

