Origis Energy and TVA Expand Mississippi Renewable Energy Portfolio

The new Hope Solar + Storage PPA would add 200 MWac + 200 MW storage, bringing Origis' four project portfolio to total 750 MWac + 350 MW storage.

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Origis Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced a power purchase agreement to expand their solar and storage portfolio in Mississippi. Origis would develop, construct and operate Hope Solar + Storage, a 200 MWac Solar + 200 MW (800 MWh) storage facility, in Clay County, Miss., and sell the power to TVA to help fuel some of the fastest growth in the nation — both in terms of population and economic development. Hope is slated for commercial operation at the end of 2028, pending completion of all required environmental and developmental permits and approvals.

"TVA is a clean energy leader, and we take our mission of Environmental Stewardship seriously to increase the amount of affordable, reliable, renewable energy in our portfolio," said Jeremy Fisher, Senior Vice President Strategy & Commercial Officer, TVA Commercial Energy Solutions. "This project is an example of American-led energy innovation that creates avenues of opportunity, providing economic benefits to communities and our customers while enhancing our nation's energy security."

TVA reports that the region's population is growing three-times faster than the national average and that in 2023 the region's GDP grew at 3% versus the national average of 2.5%. The Origis clean-energy complex would help the region attract and retain jobs. Estimated economic benefits from the complex include $182 million in near-term construction and hiring gains to the area and provide another approximate $7.2 million in estimated regional economic benefits over the life of the facility.

"This partnership connects us to those we serve and is good news for multiple stakeholders," said Johan Vanhee, Chief Commercial and Procurement Officer for Origis Energy. "Industrial customers benefit by meeting their decarbonization goals. Residential customers benefit from clean energy that contributes to reliable, affordable, predictable rates. Communities near these projects benefit through the economic activity of construction and job growth from industries these projects attract."

Prior to this announcement, Origis' and TVA's Mississippi renewable energy portfolio included three projects. Earlier this year, Golden Triangle II reached commercial operation, a 150 MWac solar project with 50 MW battery storage in Lowndes County. The two other projects currently under construction are Golden Triangle I, in Lowndes County, a 200 MWac project with 50 MW of battery storage, with commercial operation date expected in 2025 and Optimist in neighboring Clay County, a 200 MWac project with 50 MW of battery storage, with commercial operation date expected in early 2026.

Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution providers, is responsible for development, construction and operation of the projects for TVA. Each site will deliver clean energy at competitive rates under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) executed between TVA and Origis. TVA will use the power to help meet the energy demand, improve reliability and also fulfill sustainability goals of some of its large industrial customers, through its industry-leading Green Invest program.

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation's largest public power supplier, delivering energy to 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA was established 90 years ago to serve this region and the nation by developing innovative solutions to solve complex challenges. TVA's unique mission focuses on energy, environmental stewardship, and economic development. With one of the largest, most diverse, and cleanest energy systems – including nuclear, hydro, solar, gas, and advanced technologies – TVA is a leader in our nation's drive toward a clean energy future.

TVA is a corporate agency of the United States, receiving no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining ZeroSM. As one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world's net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid power generation and performance, clean hydrogen and long-term operation of solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen plants across the U.S. Founded in 2008, Origis Energy is headquartered in Miami, FL. Learn more at www.origisenergy.com.

SOURCE Origis Energy