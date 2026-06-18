ORIGIS ENERGY CLOSES $900 MILLION CORPORATE CREDIT FACILITY

Landmark Financing to Accelerate the Development of its near-term Pipeline Amid Surging Demand for Reliable and Cost-Effective Energy Projects

MIAMI, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, today announced the closing of a $900 million Corporate Facility (the "Facility"), comprising $650 million of funded credit facilities and a $250 million Letter of Credit ("LC") Facility. The Facility provides Origis with substantial liquidity to accelerate its near-term project pipeline and support its growth strategy of bringing cost-effective, reliable, and customer-centered energy projects online.

Photo Credit: Origis Energy

First Citizens Bank, ING Capital LLC, Natixis, and Santander served as Joint Bookrunners and Coordinating Lead Arrangers. EIG structured and acted as sole purchaser of notes issued as part of the transaction. First Citizens Bank is serving as Administrative Agent and HSBC as Collateral Agent and Coordinating Lead Arranger. Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, and MUFG are serving as Coordinating Lead Arrangers, Regions Capital Markets as Joint Lead Arranger, and Celtic Bank and TD Bank as participating lenders in the Facility. Latham & Watkins and Milbank served as Borrower's and Lenders' Counsels, respectively.

Proceeds from the Facility will be deployed to progress the development of more than 5 GW of highly advanced projects across Origis' portfolio, in addition to supporting the continued development of its total 20 GW+ pipeline. The sector continues to experience unprecedented electricity demand growth from AI innovation, manufacturing, and electrification, and Origis remains exceptionally well-positioned to deliver cost-effective solar and battery storage solutions to its utility and commercial customers.

"This facility marks a defining moment in Origis' transformation into a leading developer-owner-operator of solar and storage infrastructure. It reflects the operational and financial milestones our team has delivered over the past 24 months — including quadrupling our operating capacity — and the world-class group of financial institutions in this syndicate is a testament to the scale and execution we've achieved. This capital positions us to go further, advancing more than 5 GW of highly advanced pipeline while continuing to develop our broader portfolio. The confidence shown by all our financial partners is a strong endorsement of our strategy and our people, and we are grateful for their partnership."

— Alice Heathcote, Chief Financial Officer, Origis Energy

JOINT BOOKRUNNER STATEMENTS

First Citizens Bank (Administrative Agent; Joint Bookrunner and Coordinating Lead Arranger):

"Origis' transformation into a leading developer-owner-operator in a short period of time has been impressive. We are excited to have played a leading role in the evolution and expansion of this financing and look forward to continuing to support Origis as it pursues its next chapter of growth."

— Mike Lorusso, Group Head of Energy Finance, First Citizens Bank

ING Capital LLC (Green Loan Structuring Agent; Joint Bookrunner and Coordinating Lead Arranger):

"Origis Energy has built a highly regarded platform with a demonstrated ability to originate, develop and execute complex projects at scale. This facility underscores both the strength and depth of their management team, as well as continued market confidence in their strategic ambitions. ING is proud to support Origis as they continue to grow and advance reliable, cost-effective energy solutions."

— Edmund Wong, Director, ING Capital, LLC

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Green Loan Structuring Agent; Joint Bookrunner and Coordinating Lead Arranger):

"The successful close of this financing highlights the market's strong confidence in Origis' platform and its critical role in our energy future. This was a complex transaction that required immense effort and seamless collaboration from everyone involved, and we want to extend our sincere gratitude to both the exceptional team at Origis and the supportive bank group. Congratulations to Origis on achieving this pivotal milestone."

— Jim Kaiser, Head of Infrastructure and Energy Finance North America, Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Green Loan Structuring Agent; Joint Bookrunner and Coordinating Lead Arranger):

"Having supported Origis across numerous financings over the past several years, we have witnessed firsthand the company's evolution into a scaled and well-established renewable energy platform in the U.S. This facility reflects the strength of Origis' operating portfolio and development pipeline and provides a flexible solution for future capital needed to advance projects across its platform. We are proud to continue our partnership with Origis as it enters this next phase of growth."

— Andrew Platt, Head of Energy Structured Finance & Advisory US, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking

EIG Credit Management:

"We are pleased to partner with Origis Energy and the broader lending group to provide a structured financing solution for its near-term pipeline. This transaction highlights EIG's ability to deliver long-term debt capital alongside commercial banks, with a structure designed to align funded capital with the company's evolving capital requirements."

— Shalin Parikh, Head of Energy Transition, Americas, EIG Credit Management

ABOUT ORIGIS ENERGY

Origis Energy is one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, committed to delivering near-term, cost-competitive solutions for today's infrastructure needs. We put customers first by deploying a full suite of energy services, including grid-scale power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage assets across the U.S. Learn more at www.origisenergy.com.

SOURCE Origis Energy