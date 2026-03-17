Origis Energy Brings 210 MW Wheatland Solar Project Online to Serve CenterPoint Energy in Indiana

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, today announced that the Wheatland Solar project in Knox County, Indiana, has achieved commercial operations as of February 27, 2026.

Wheatland Solar is a 210 MWdc / 150 MWac utility-scale solar facility contracted under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with CenterPoint Energy, delivering clean, affordable electricity to support the reliability and resiliency of CenterPoint's Indiana service territory.

Wheatland Solar - Origis Energy

"At Origis Energy, we take pride in delivering high-quality projects safely, on schedule, and in close partnership with our customers," said David Groleau, Senior Vice President of Origination at Origis Energy. "Reaching commercial operations at Wheatland reflects the strength of our development and execution platform and our continued commitment to providing reliable, cost-effective energy solutions for utilities and the communities they serve."

"Our long-term electric generation plan is focused on delivering reliable, affordable and diversified energy for our southwestern Indiana customers," said Shane Bradford, CenterPoint Energy's Vice President, Indiana Electric. "We appreciate working with Origis Energy to bring the Wheatland Solar project to commercial operations in support of that effort."

Construction of the Wheatland Solar project supported local economic development throughout Knox County. At peak, the project supported approximately 360 construction jobs, contributing to local employment and investment during the construction period.

Wheatland Solar was previously financed through a combination of tax equity and debt, including a tax equity commitment from J.P. Morgan and portfolio financing with MUFG, underscoring strong market confidence in Origis Energy's ability to deliver large-scale renewable energy projects.

For additional information about Wheatland Solar, visit https://origisenergy.com/project/wheatland-solar/.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, committed to delivering near-term, cost-competitive solutions for today's infrastructure needs. We put customers first by deploying a full suite of energy services, including grid-scale power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage assets across the U.S. Learn more at www.origisenergy.com.

SOURCE Origis Energy