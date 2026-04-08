Origis Energy Secures Tax Equity from RBC for California Solar + Storage Project

MIAMI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading clean energy platforms, today announced the closing of $118M in tax equity financing from RBC Community Investments ("RBC") for the Chalan Solar + Storage project in Kern County, California.

Origis Energy is constructing and will own and operate the 65 MWac solar and 25 MW / 100 MWh battery energy storage facility, which is expected to achieve commercial operation in Q4 2026. The project's output is contracted under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Pioneer Community Energy, a not-for-profit community choice electricity provider headquartered in Rocklin, California, serving customers across Placer and El Dorado counties.

"We are delighted to partner with RBC to bring another high-quality solar and storage project to the grid and deliver reliable, cost-effective clean energy to Pioneer's customers and communities," said Alice Heathcote, Chief Financial Officer of Origis Energy. "This transaction underscores the strength of our platform – from development through financing – and our ability to attract top-tier capital partners as we continue to scale."

"RBC's investment in the Chalan solar and storage project demonstrates our longstanding and continued commitment to the clean energy transition," said Jonathan Cheng, Managing Director and Head of RBC's Renewable Energy Tax Equity Investments. "We are excited to partner with Origis on this transaction and look forward to collaborating on future projects."

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, committed to delivering near-term, cost-competitive solutions for today's infrastructure needs. We put customers first by deploying a full suite of energy services, including grid-scale power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage assets across the U.S. Learn more at www.origisenergy.com.

About RBC Community Investments

RBC Community Investments is a leading syndicator of Renewable Energy Tax Credits, Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Workforce Housing Investments, Historic Tax Credits, and State Tax Credits. By creating well-structured investments, our team of experienced professionals crafts equity solutions that help drive the successful development of affordable multifamily communities and renewable energy projects nationwide. As of April 2026, our team of over 156 professionals has raised over $22.3 billion in equity with 121 institutional investors.

To learn more, visit www.rbccm.com/communityinvestments

SOURCE Origis Energy