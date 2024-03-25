Origis Energy Names Vikas Anand CEO

Origis Energy announces the promotion of Vikas Anand to Chief Executive Officer. Founder, CEO and President, Guy Vanderhaegen moves into the new role of Executive Chairman.

MIAMI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, today announced the promotion of Vikas Anand to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Anand joined the firm in August 2023 as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Company founder Guy Vanderhaegen, who has served as Chief Executive Officer and President to date, moves into the new role of Executive Chairman. The leadership changes are effective immediately.

"We are proud to have Vikas move into the CEO role," said Executive Chairman, Guy Vanderhaegen. "In this relatively short time, he has made a significant contribution to our ability to scale for efficient growth and generate investor value."

Vanderhaegen continued, "Last year we celebrated our 15th anniversary. As we move into the next great growth phase, our mission unites us in support of our customers and the world's work toward net-zero. This purpose requires the deep industry and operational experience Vikas brings to the table."

"I am humbled by the trust placed in me by Guy and Antin Infrastructure Partners," said CEO, Vikas Anand. "I look forward to leading the terrific Origis Energy team to continued growth, and to deliver for our customers and investors."

Antin Infrastructure Partners, one of the world's leading infrastructure investment firms, is a majority shareholder in Origis. Antin's investment strategy to accelerate growth and drive value creation through additional capital investments, streamlined operational efficiency and enhanced service quality is supporting Origis' strong growth and the addition of new decarbonization solution offerings.

"This is an appropriate time to honor Guy for his leadership and vision. In this new role as executive chairman his strategic guidance, invaluable to date, will continue to steer the future of the company," said Kevin Genieser, Managing Partner and Head of the New York Office, Antin Infrastructure Partners. "Vikas has moved swiftly to refine the Origis strategy and add operational capabilities, while strengthening relationships with investors and financing partners. His promotion to CEO provides a strong foundation for the company's growth and operational execution. We congratulate Guy and Vikas on their collaboration and new roles moving forward."

Origis was ranked in the Top 10 U.S. clean energy developers in the American Clean Power Annual Market Report 2023. Since inception, Origis has developed more than 250 projects. In the U.S. the company's current operating, contracted and mature development project portfolio stands at over 12 gigawatts (GW), with an additional 13 GW in the pipeline.

About Vikas Anand

Vikas Anand serves as Chief Executive Officer for Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms. He joined the company in 2023 fulfilling the roles of Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer.

Anand brings extensive strategic, operational and financial skills to the role, in addition to a nearly decade-long track record in the renewable energy industry. 20 years in successively larger roles with General Electric culminated with leadership in the company's renewable energy business units. As Chief Executive Officer of GE Renewable Energy – Onshore Wind Americas, he led the business to deliver $7.5B in revenues in 2020, nearly doubling its market share to 53% and restoring GE to the No. 1 position in the highly competitive U.S. market, while improving its profitability and cash-flows. Prior to that, as the Chief Financial Officer of GE Onshore Wind, and as Chief Financial Officer and Investment Committee member of GE Capital's Energy Financial Services, Anand led the efforts to build financing and project development capabilities to match GE's renewable technology offerings. Before joining Origis, he served as the Co-founder and Sponsor at GoGreen Investments, which successfully completed a merger with Lifezone Metals, a clean battery metals company, and was an advisor to Brookfield Asset Management and New Mountain Capital in the renewable power sector.

Anand has served as a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of American Clean Power Association (ACPA) and was a founding member of its Diversity & Inclusion Industry Task Force. He was also the executive sponsor of the GE Renewable Energy Junior Officer Leadership Program, a hiring and development program for U.S. military veterans.

His educational credentials include a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School – New York and Chartered Accountancy Certification in India.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining ZeroSM. As one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world's net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid and distributed power generation, clean hydrogen and long-term operation of solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen plants across the U.S. Founded in 2008, Origis Energy is headquartered in Miami, FL. Learn more at Origis Energy.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN – ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

