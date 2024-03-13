Origis Energy Reimagines Legacy Systems in Partnership with CloudMoyo

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy platforms and largest clean energy independent power producers (IPPs), has partnered with CloudMoyo to reimagine its legacy database systems as part of its digital transformation journey.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy brings clean and cost-effective solar, energy storage, and clean hydrogen solutions within reach for utility, commercial, industrial, and public-sector clients. They deliver excellence in solar & energy storage, clean hydrogen development, financing, engineering, procurement & construction (EPC), and operations & asset management for investors and clean energy consumers in the U.S. With more than 170 projects totaling over 5 GW worldwide, Origis Energy consistently delivers sustainable energy solutions.

As the world has changed and technology has rapidly evolved, so have the needs of organizations. For Origis Energy to continue meeting the needs of its clients around the world, they sought an experienced digital transformation partner to reimagine its legacy systems and databases.

"It's been a pleasure to work with the team at CloudMoyo," said Remi Raphael, Vice President – Digital Technology at Origis Energy. "Their implementation has improved the way we collect, manage, and analyze data by providing a more efficient application and enabling valuable insights for decision-making."

With CloudMoyo, Origis Energy modernized its legacy systems using Microsoft Azure. Microsoft Azure allows for a single source of truth, simplifying the data extraction process, meaning quicker and more informed decision-making with ongoing projects as well as increased real-time data collaboration. These data insights allowed Origis Energy to scale its systems to accommodate future large amounts of data, automate data collection, increase cybersecurity, better team efficiency, and deliver projects faster.

CloudMoyo also provided a custom solution using Power Platform, Azure SQL Database, and Power BI to support a new application for Origis Energy. The application, built using Power Apps, provided an intuitive user interface with the backend supported by a versatile SQL Database. SQL Server acted as a database hosted in Azure and Power BI.

"Our collaboration with Origis Energy represents a transformative step in our journey," said Hrishikesh Khasnis, Vice President of Engineering and Digital Services at CloudMoyo. "By modernizing Origis Energy's legacy systems with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power Apps, CloudMoyo has not only streamlined their operations but has also ushered in a new era of data collection, management, and analysis. This success is a testament to the collaborative spirit and innovative capabilities of both our teams, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to drive even greater value in the future."

CloudMoyo is grateful to be a part of Origis Energy's digital transformation journey. By 2026, 75% of organizations will undergo a digital transformation predicated on the cloud, and cloud migration is one of the first steps in scaling and preparing for the future. CloudMoyo continues its work in the digital transformation sphere, especially focusing on AI including Icertis ExploreAI and Azure OpenAI. AI is the next disruptor in digital transformation with an exciting future.

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is a global digital engineering firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune India. We're at the intersection of cloud and AI for enterprises across manufacturing, technology, retail, transportation, distribution, and more.

We work with various partners to deliver innovative solutions. With Icertis, we utilize our domain expertise to accelerate end-to-end, organization-wide contract intelligence business solutions, empowering our clients in self-governance, automatic risk, and compliance monitoring, and AI-based legacy migration, as well as utilizing Icertis ExploreAI in implementations to bring the power of generative AI to contracting. Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to empower our clients in democratizing data, infusing operations with AI, and innovate with cloud-native applications and integrate solutions at litepeed using our CloudMoyo Application-Analytics Framework (CAF). With our Azure expertise, our teams can bring the power of OpenAI to any enterprise application. Our customer-focused approach dedicates SMEs and engineers to create a unique team to serve you.

Trusted by our clients to address their unique business needs, whether strategy and design or implementation, CloudMoyo is fueled by the fast-evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI/ML, and digital engineering platforms. We're determined to continue supporting our customers in transforming with resilience and thriving despite the challenging macroeconomic outlook ahead. Our track record includes developing enterprise solutions for a variety of clients, including several Fortune 1000 companies.

As a reflection of our FORTE values, CloudMoyo was honored as the Icertis Partner of the Year – Forte Values in 2021. They were also awarded the 2024 Highest Delivery NPS Award at the 2024 Icertis Partner Summit. CloudMoyo is recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as a "Top Company to Work For" for the fifth consecutive year, ranking again on the prestigious list for 2023.

Contact: Joy Bartolome, [email protected]

