Origis Energy's Rockhound Complex Reaches 1 GW Operational Milestone; Advancing 2 GW+ Multi-Phase Energy Hub

MIAMI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origis Energy, one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, today announced the successful start of commercial operations of three additional phases of its Rockhound Solar complex in Ector County, Texas—bringing the total operating capacity at the site to nearly 1 GWdc.

Origis Energy's Rockhound Solar complex in Ector County, Texas

The newly completed phases, representing roughly 500 MWdc of solar capacity, mark a major milestone in the buildout of one of the largest renewable energy infrastructure complexes in the country. Upon full completion, the Rockhound complex is expected to exceed 2 GW of solar and storage capacity by 2029, positioning it as a cornerstone energy hub serving long-term industry demand.

The Rockhound complex, which includes the previously announced and operational Swift Air Solar facilities, is purpose-built to meet the needs of leading global companies, demonstrated by long-term contracts with Meta, Occidental, dsm-firmenich, and Bekaert.

"This milestone underscores Origis Energy's ability to consistently execute at scale," said Vikas Anand, CEO. "Reaching nearly 1 GW of operating capacity in Ector County, Texas demonstrates the strength of our platform, the depth of customer demand, and our ability to deliver complex, multi-phase infrastructure projects with safety, quality, speed and certainty."

The next phase of the Rockhound complex —representing approximately 1 GW of additional solar and storage capacity—is currently being marketed for data center co-location opportunities and long-term corporate offtake structures, reflecting continued demand from energy-intensive customers seeking reliable, scalable power solutions.

Beyond its commercial significance, the Rockhound complex contributes to grid reliability and material economic development in West Texas, while advancing Origis Energy's strategy of developing integrated, multi-phase energy complexes designed to meet long-term customer demand.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is one of America's leading renewable energy platforms, committed to delivering near-term, cost-competitive solutions for today's infrastructure needs. We put customers first by deploying a full suite of energy services, including grid-scale power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage assets across the U.S. Learn more at www.origisenergy.com.

SOURCE Origis Energy