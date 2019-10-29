ORIGO Education Names New Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

EARTH CITY, Mo., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementary math publisher ORIGO Education announced on Monday that Jolynn Shuler has accepted their new position as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing (USA).

With a strong history in the K-12 market, Shuler joins the US team with considerable senior sales and marketing experience, both with publishing as VP of Specialized Markets at McGraw-Hill Education, and, mostly recently, at Fuel Education.

Jolynn Shuler

Prior to this, Shuler spent time in Sales and Product Management roles with Scantron, Campus Management, and Learning Labs. Shuler holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Secondary Education, and a Master of Science, Technical and Professional Communication.

"Jolynn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience along with new ideas," said James Burnett, co-founder and CEO of ORIGO Education. "We are confident her leadership in the US will bring a new level of success for our company."

Shuler sees the elementary math market as an exciting new challenge. "I'm honored to be ORIGO Education's choice to lead the sales and marketing teams and collaborate with talented professionals across the company as we tackle ambitious and exciting priorities ahead," she said. "I'm passionate about the work we do – it is work worth doing – as we strive to open doors and transform futures for the students we serve."

About ORIGO Education

ORIGO Education was established in 1995 with the vision of making a positive contribution to children's education. ORIGO publishes and covers all facets of Pre-K to Grade 6 mathematics education from traditional print products to digital interactive resources and professional learning. For more information, please visit www.origoeducation.com

Media Contact:

Neel Heisel

888-674-4601

228113@email4pr.com

SOURCE ORIGO Education

