ORIJEN™ Pet Food and Disney Celebrate the Release of “Mufasa: The Lion King”

AUBURN, Ky., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ORIJEN™ Pet Food brand is working with Disney to celebrate the highly anticipated release of "Mufasa: The Lion King" which is releasing in theaters on Dec. 20. The film explores the relationship between Mufasa and Taka as well as the unlikely rise of the king of the Pride Lands.

ORIJEN™ teamed up with Disney to spotlight and celebrate the launch of the new movie, as well as highlight the brand's products, which are packed with WholePrey ingredients, including muscle meat, poultry or fish, organs and bones, similar to the prey big cats eat in the wild.

The collaboration with Disney includes a co-branded media spot, which highlights how a companion can change an ordinary outing into an epic journey. The spot aired on NBC during Sunday Night Football and is also being shown on a digital billboard next to the Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Additionally, the brand had a live silk screen printing station with unique bandanas for people attending the star-studded world premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King" on Dec. 9 in Los Angeles.

The team behind ORIJEN™ is also sponsoring a sweepstakes to send fans to see "Mufasa: The Lion King" in theaters. From now through Jan. 6, 2025, fans can enter for a chance to win two tickets* (worth up to $15 each). To learn more about the sweepstakes, including how to enter, visit the ORIJEN™ website.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the new 'Mufasa: The Lion King' movie with Disney," said Emily Dowling, Chief Marketing Officer at Champion Petfoods, maker of ORIJEN™ Pet Food. "We believe that our domestic feline friends need high-quality, WholePrey ingredients to fuel amazing adventures. As a brand, we make more than just pet food – we nourish these epic journeys."

*US: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 50 U.S. + D.C., 18+/age of majority only. Ends: 11:59 p.m. MT, 1/6/2025. 75 winners. ARV each prize: $61 to $82 USD. Odds depend on no. of entries. Void where prohibited. Official Rules: https://bit.ly/48Ds3x0. Sponsor: Champion Petfoods USA Inc.

ABOUT ORIJEN™ PET FOOD

ORIJEN™ Pet Food is packed with quality animal ingredients to help dogs and cats thrive and is rich with the same nourishment their ancestors consumed in the wild. As the fullest expression of Biologically Appropriate nutrition, ORIJEN™ diets feature unmatched amounts of quality animal ingredients. All of the pet food is made from only the finest ingredients, and every diet is formulated so you can help your pet reach their full potential, and then set off for adventure together. ORIJEN™ Pet Food products include premium kibble, freeze-dried food and treats, biscuits, and wet food, and the brand is always adding new, innovative products. To learn more, visit orijenpetfoods.com.

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning over 35 years. Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion has grown to be a key player in the premium pet food industry across three major global geographies. Our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS provides the foundation for our highest aspirations as a company. And our Food Philosophy drives us to provide the highest quality in every ORIJEN™ and ACANA™ pet food we make for cats and dogs. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate and all of our ingredients are selected from a carefully curated group of farmers, ranchers and fisheries, whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and food safety in every food we make. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

ABOUT "MUFASA: THE LION KING"

"Mufasa: The Lion King" enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. The film features an all-star roster of talent, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring original songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M, "Mufasa: The Lion King" opens only in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024.

