ORIJEN™ Unleashes FRESHPREY, Elevating Fresh Pet Food to New Heights

FRESHPREY is the result of a deep-seated passion for pet nutrition and a direct response to a clear demand from pet lovers for fresh, high-quality, trustworthy ingredients. Each recipe is distinguished by ORIJEN's WholePrey™ philosophy, featuring fresh or raw animal ingredients—including meat, organs, and bone—as the first five ingredients. The recipes are gently cooked using an innovative sous vide process to preserve nutrient density and deliver a rich, natural flavor.

"For us, this is more than just a product launch; it's the culmination of relentless passion and research," said Mark Fannin, Global VP of ORIJEN. "We know pet parents would climb mountains for their companions. We share that devotion and channeled it into creating the highest-quality fresh pet food possible. FRESHPREY embodies that spirit, delivering biologically appropriate nutrition to help pets live the vibrant, active lives they deserve."

The "World's Most Extreme Unboxing" campaign brings this commitment to life. The brand partnered with influencer adventurers Wander with Willow and their dogs, Gryffin and Luke, on an expedition into the Red Mountains. At 12,000 feet, the team unboxed FRESHPREY for a well-earned, first-ever taste. With every step through the snow-covered trails, the journey celebrates the shared adventure between people and their pets.

ORIJEN FRESHPREY will be sold exclusively at Petco beginning this month before expanding to Chewy.com and other pet specialty stores nationwide in April. The line is available in 16oz packs and 7-count boxes in three recipes:

Beef, Pork & Lamb

Turkey, Salmon & Pork

Chicken & Duck

For more information, visit orijenpetfoods.com .

About ORIJEN Pet Food

ORIJEN is a leader in Biologically Appropriate pet nutrition, creating premium kibble, freeze-dried food, wet food, and now fresh food, for dogs and cats. Packed with quality animal ingredients to mirror the diet nature intended, ORIJEN diets help pets reach their full potential. To learn more, visit orijenpetfoods.com .

About Champion Petfoods

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning 40 years and part of the Mars Petcare business. Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion has grown to be a key player in the premium pet food industry across three major global geographies. Our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS provides the foundation for our highest aspirations as a company. And our Food Philosophy drives us to provide the highest quality in every ORIJEN and ACANA food we make for cats and dogs. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate and all of our ingredients are selected from a carefully curated group of farmers, ranchers and fisheries, whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and food safety in every food we make. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

