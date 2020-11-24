Orijin Culture Releases Golden-Era Inspired BACK TO LIFE Collection

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous for the invention of the one-of-a-kind, Africa shaped bags, Orijin Culture, the intrinsic, luxury African inspired brand debuts the anticipated BACK TO LIFE collection by unveiling a circular Africa and peace sign medallion bag to spark the holiday season and conversation. The new line pays homage to the late 80s and 90s—the golden era, a time in which artists like X Clan, De La Soul, Tribe Called Quest, Queen Latifah, KRS-One, Common, Arrested Development, MC Lyte, and many more artists cross-culturally promoted African and peaceful ideologies through music and urban style.

Since its establishment in 2004, Orijin Culture has maintained connecting Africa and the Diaspora through its thought-provoking creativity and continues to make unapologetic statements without words that impact fashion and culture. With its soul and pride, deeply rooted in African culture and tradition, Orijin Culture spreads its wings far and wide, embracing the existence of diversity while inspiring and empowering love, peace, and unity in style for all people with its unique pieces. The well-known brand consists of authentic leather handbags, jewelry, eyewear, and more. Orijin Culture boasts over 100,000 followers on Instagram and over a million views per month on Pinterest.

"I just want to bring us back life; back to consciousness; back to believing in hope; inspiring our time with unity, equality, peace, and love," explains Archyn Orijin, Founder and Creative Director of Orijin Culture. During the golden era of hip-hop, being Black and conscious was exemplified through Africa and peace sign symbols – their presence automatically generated a sense of power, love, equality, unity, and peace. The BACK TO LIFE collection generates these exact feelings of nostalgic authenticity through its genuine leather, impeccable structure, and poetic undertones, which echo the sentiments of the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, calling for a change and instilling hope to all humanity during the turbulent times of the pandemic.

