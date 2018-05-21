Orion Fans Honors Digi-Key with Top Distributor 2017 Golden Fan Award, Largest Sales Volume Increase

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was named Orion Fans' Top Distributor 2017 Golden Fan Award for Largest Sales Volume Increase at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by John Knight, President at Orion Fans and given to Todd Jesme, Director, Supplier Business Development at Digi-Key.

For nearly two decades Orion Fans, a division of Knight Electronics has been supplying and designing thermal management solutions for demanding applications worldwide

Orion's broad portfolio of products including AC, DC fans; blowers; fan trays; and accessories is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Orion Fans products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

