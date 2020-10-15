Orion First Launches New Customer Portal for Small Business Lenders

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion First, a commercial loan and lease servicer, has released its latest product: a customer portal, enhancing the customer experience for borrowers.

Orion First - Customer Portal

Orion's new customer portal is a mobile-friendly website designed purely for the end user. With it obligors can view, manage and optimize their accounts from wherever they are, at any time. It allows users to make payments, locate contract details and request payoffs, among other features. Affording small business owners more control over their accounts increases transparency and trust. For Orion's clients—lenders to small businesses—this means more highly satisfied customers.

"Today's borrowers are used to managing their financial relationships on their phones," says Quentin Cote, Orion's Executive Vice President. "Their loan and lease contracts are no exception. Orion is fulfilling that demand with its offering tailored to the unique needs of the small business commercial finance space. Now customers can have flexibility in choosing how they want to interact with their servicer."

As consumer demand for virtual banking options increases, commercial lenders are having to incorporate technological solutions into their business strategies. Orion First—a major commercial loan and lease servicer—is leading by not just adopting but synthesizing new technologies to facilitate the success of small businesses.

Preview the new customer portal at: https://orionfirst.com/customer-portal/

KEY DEVELOPMENTS AT ORION

Increased technology product development staff by 40 percent in 2020

Surpassed $2 billion under management in February (only 16 months after $1 billion benchmark

under management in February (only 16 months after benchmark 65 percent increase in staff across all departments since 2019

ABOUT ORION FIRST

A leader in commercial finance, Orion has been in the loan, lease and contract management space since 2001. Its suite of services include commercial loan and lease servicing and collection, portfolio management software with client portal, proprietary portfolio analytics and benchmarking products, and backup servicing. By pairing effective technology with experienced professional staff, Orion positions itself as a savvy manager of risk, empowering clients to focus their entrepreneurial energy on their greatest value—funding small businesses. Learn more at https://orionfirst.com

SOURCE Orion First Financial

Related Links

https://orionfirst.com

