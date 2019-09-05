Orion Global Solutions Joins the Pledge 1% Movement, Makes Commitment to Giving Back

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Global Solutions (https://www.orion-gs.com) is the latest technology advisory company and Salesforce partner to join Pledge 1%, a global philanthropic movement. This movement was led by founders of tech companies Salesforce, Atlassian, Rally, and Tides. Pledge 1% empowers companies to donate 1% of their Product, 1% of Profit, or 1% of Employee Time to causes of their choice.

"Orion is happy to join the Pledge 1% community by pledging 1% of its Profit and Employee Time" – said Yacov Wrocherinsky, Founder and CEO of Orion Global Solutions.

"We're excited that Orion is taking the company's passion for youth education and sustainability to the next level by joining more than 8,500 Pledge 1% companies, in giving their resources back to the community. This is another great example of businesses coming together to make the world a better place." said Suzanne DiBianca, chief impact officer and EVP of corporate relations, Salesforce. "At Salesforce we believe that every business can be a platform for positive change and we co-founded Pledge 1% with the intention of evangelizing that message."

"We are passionate about giving back to our community and especially our heroic veterans, protecting our environment and making our world a better place for our youth through sustainability education," according to Wrocherinsky.

Orion has always had community and philanthropy ingrained into the core values and encourages team building events that involve giving back to the community. Most recently, Orion employees spent time volunteering at the NY Common Pantry where low-income families can collect groceries for their families. Orion's founder and CEO, Yacov Wrocherinsky, adopted the concept of giving back at an early age and has always incorporated it into his 30+ years in the CRM industry. Orion has gladly offered pro-bono advisory and technical work for several non-profits.

"We are proud to welcome Orion to our growing community and are so excited to see another innovative technology company take the pledge and inspire other business leaders as well," said Amy Lesnick, Chief Executive of Pledge 1%.

About Orion Global Solutions

Orion Global Solutions, LLC (https://www.orion-gs.com) is a Salesforce Consulting Partner in the New York Metro area. Orion's experienced consultants and solution architects work closely with small-medium sized firms and enterprise divisions implementing the Salesforce platform using best practices, innovation and powerful third-party app integrations to push boundaries and transform their client's businesses.

Orion is headquartered in NYC with regional offices in Boston, MA & Atlanta, GA. Orion's Salesforce Certified consultants have over 50 Salesforce certifications and completed hundreds of successful Salesforce implementations for Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Financial Services clients nationwide.

For more information, visit www.orion-gs.com

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce and Tides to accelerate their shared vision around integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of profit, product and employee time for their communities because pledging a small portion of future success can have a huge impact on tomorrow. Over 8500 companies in 100 countries have joined the movement, which is a trending business practice to step up and be a meaningful force for good. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it accessible for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit www.pledge1percent.org .

