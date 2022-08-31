Orion Global Solutions LLC Continues to Rank on the Financial Times as America's Fastest Growing Companies and on CRN's Fast Growth 150 List in 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Global Solutions LLC announced their inclusion on the Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas List for the second year in a row and CRN's Fast Growth 150 List for the third time. These two lists represent companies who have navigated economic challenges and more than survived, they thrived.

Orion's growth reflects the hard work and determination of the team. Orion created several notable initiates to strategically guide customer to overcome their own challenges. These initiatives also helped customers achieve growth.

Yacov Wrocherinsky, Orion Founder & CEO

"We are always honored to be recognized by Financial Times and CRN for the impact we make every day," said Yacov Wrocherinsky, Founder and CEO at Orion. "The past several years have been challenging for many organizations, and I am so proud of how our team rallied together to support each other, our customers, and community while also strengthening our partnership with Salesforce."

As a boutique digital transformation technology consultancy and Salesforce partner, customers have always considered Orion a trusted advisor. During the past few years when all organizations were managing through the same global and economic changes, Orion's ability to adapt and deliver cloud-based solutions supported the new remote-work model customers had to adopt.

"Our goals for Orion have always been to focus relentlessly on customer success, attract great talent, and maintain steady growth," said Dan Farrugia, SVP of Professional Services and COO at Orion. "I am so impressed with the team we've been able to assemble and excited about everything they have accomplished and will accomplish in the future."

About Financial Times:

The FT The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies includes companies from the US, Canada, and South America. It is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. Out of the millions of active companies, only 500 firms were awarded in the list.

About CRN:

The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how and services prowess.

About Orion:

Orion Global Solutions, LLC, a NYC-based boutique business and digital transformation consultancy, has a fanatical focus on the Salesforce platform. Orion's experienced advisors, certified consultants, and solution architects work closely with medium-size and enterprise firms. Orion has completed over 800 successful Salesforce implementations for Consumer Goods/Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, High Tech, and Financial Services clients.

Orion is focused on sustainability and is a pioneer in the Salesforce Net Zero Cloud space, as one of the first customers and one of few implementation partners in the United States. Orion participates in Pledge 1% and Orion's leadership are active members in national and global organizations, including ISSP, YPO, The Strategic Forum, Forbes Business Development Council, NY Women Leaders, and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses alumni.

