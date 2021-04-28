Orion Global Solutions Ranks No. 105 of 500 on the Financial Times 2021 List of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Times recently revealed that Orion Global Solutions is No. 105 out of 500 on its second annual Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas List, which includes companies from the US, Canada, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil, and Mexico. Orion attained their position on in this prestigious list due to achieving a compound annual growth in revenues of over 95% between 2016 and 2019.

"Orion's position on this list is an honor and a tribute to the hard work and success of the incomparable Orion team," said Yacov Wrocherinsky, Founder and CEO at Orion. "This was our most difficult year yet as a company, affecting our team both professionally and personally. I am so proud that we managed to come out with more momentum than ever."

This list offers a snapshot of the relative strength of companies as they entered the pandemic and points to those with the resilience to emerge from the crisis in good health. Of the millions of active companies in North and South America, the Financial Times identified the 500 businesses that have made the most significant contribution to economic growth between 2016 and 2019. Previous alumni include Netflix, Facebook, and Uber technologies.

"The ability for Orion to grow during a pandemic is a testament to the strength of our team," said Dan Farrugia, Vice President at Orion. "In addition to supporting each other we were able to support our clients and bring on new ones."

About Orion:

Orion Global Solutions, LLC is a boutique technology firm and Salesforce Consulting Partner in the New York Metro area. Orion's experienced consultants have over 50 Salesforce certifications and accreditations and have completed hundreds of successful Salesforce implementations with medium-size to enterprise firms. Orion is headquartered in NYC with a regional office in Atlanta, GA.

About The Financial Times List Of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021

The FT, The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. 500 companies are featured on the list, announced online on April 13, 2021, and viewable on the FT website. This is the second time the FT has published the list, which sees companies awarded based on their Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

