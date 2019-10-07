Orion Governance and Deloitte Tohmatsu Risk Services Announce New Strategic Reseller Agreement to Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation in Japanese Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Governance, a disruptor in the Information Governance space and the provider of the enterprise information intelligence graph (EIIG), and Deloitte Tohmatsu Risk Services (DTRS) signed a new strategic reseller agreement to accelerate organizations' information governance. In collaboration with DTRS, Orion Governance will address critical challenges in helping Japanese organizations get the most from their data, leverage Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to reduce the costs, as well as to comply with regulatory obligations and so on.

Ramesh Shurma, Chief Executive Officer, Orion Governance

"We are excited to work along with DTRS in helping Japanese customers recognize and understand the current state of corporate data in eight weeks. We will help them discover, trust, and govern their data so they can derive valuable insights across their business. Collaborating with DTRS allows us to bring our technology to help accelerate the adoption of governance for their clients."

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance, headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the United States, Estonia, Sweden and India, is a global leader in information governance, working with Fortune 1000 companies in various segments, such as banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and technology.

Orion Governance helps its customers to discover, govern and trust their data to fully meet audit & compliance requirements.

Orion Governance's differentiation lies in its technology and unprecedented efficiency to accelerate data governance through automation, machine learning and A.I., in the most comprehensive (45+ technologies), scalable and mature way, spanning technologies from Mainframe, programming languages all the way to the newest cloud based frameworks. www.oriongovernance.com

About Deloitte Tohmatsu Risk Services

Deloitte Tohmatsu Risk Services is an advisory body of Deloitte Tohmatsu Group focused on IT risk management and IT governance. It provides support and adds new value by developing assets for the adoption, operation, and risk management of IT, as well as the creation of a governance framework to make use of IT. By working in close coordination with other Deloitte member firms around the world, Deloitte Tohmatsu Risk Services provides a seamless service for globally-operating businesses by improving the IT risk management of entire business groups both within and outside of Japan. http://www.deloitte.com/jp/en/dtrs.

