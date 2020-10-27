Orion Governance named a 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor in Graph Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for the data fabric, was named a Cool Vendor in the October 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors in Graph Technologies report.

"The Cool Vendor report is an affirmation of the value that Orion's Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) brings to our customers. We have pioneered "fact-based governance," taken the road less traveled. I'd like to thank the Gartner analysts, our customers and the Orion team for having made this possible. Orion is committed to its promise of accelerating time to value by continuing to innovate and provide game changing technologies," said Ramesh Shurma, CEO of Orion Governance.

The Cool Vendor report states, "The growing business need for context-aware applications requires a swift, continuous and multilayered analysis of any data. This is best achieved with graph technologies that can combine disparate data to uncover relationships and patterns."

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in the United States, Estonia, Sweden, Singapore, Australia and India, is a leader in Metadata Management solutions, working with Global 5000 companies in banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and technology. Orion Governance helps its customers to discover, catalog, govern and trust their data to fully meet audit & compliance requirements. Orion Governance's differentiation lies in its technology and unprecedented efficiency to accelerate data governance through automation, machine learning/ AI, in the most comprehensive (50+ technologies), scalable and mature way, spanning technologies from Mainframe, programming languages all the way to the newest cloud-based frameworks. Our implementations are measured in weeks not years and we partner with you throughout your journey to success.

