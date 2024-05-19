Orion Health awarded Panda Health Partner status for its Orchestral Health Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Health , a global leader in digital health solutions, announced today that it has been awarded partner status by Panda Health for its Orchestral Health Intelligence Platform, one of three pillars of the Unified Healthcare Platform .

Panda Health connects hospitals and digital health companies, ensuring easier solution identification, selection, and procurement. Orion Health has joined a carefully selected group of digital health companies within the Panda Health ecosystem, who have passed cybersecurity, compliance, and technical evaluations and have been vetted for viability and value.

Orchestral is a health-centric data platform built on scalable and modular technologies that can be used to acquire and analyze data for individual, cohort, and population health management. It supports organizations as they progress from achieving consistent patient data to actionable predictive insights.

Orchestral provides an open, cloud-enabled, enterprise-wide extensible health data supermodel that can absorb any data attributes or standards, and store and output them in any format while balancing meeting standardized, national requirements and the flexibility to meet local variations. Health Systems can significantly improve data governance and time to deliver insights with built in machine learning, algorithm management, and a self-service analytics infrastructure that helps offload work for existing IT teams.

"Orchestral is the culmination of 30 years of Orion Health working with healthcare data and handling over 150 million patient records globally. Being a Panda Health Partner continues that journey by making a truly intelligent health data platform for the future available to more US Health Systems than ever before," says James Henderson, SVP of North America, Orion Health.

About Orion Health

Orion Health is a global healthcare technology company focused on reimagining healthcare for all. We are leading the change in digital health with health and care organizations to improve the well-being of every individual with our world-leading Unified Healthcare Platform. Made up of a Virtuoso digital front door, Amadeus digital care record, and Orchestral health intelligence platform - each underpinned by extensive health and social data sets, machine learning, and 30 years of innovation focused purely on improving global well-being. www.orionhealth.com

About Panda Health

Panda Health transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies that improve the lives of patients and providers. Panda's deep market intelligence and personalized guidance de-risk the digital health procurement process. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, ThedaCare and the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health.

SOURCE Orion Health Group Limited