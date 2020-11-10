Orion Innovation Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a global business and technology services firm, today announced the successful completion of its SOC (Service Organization Controls) 2 Type II certification.

SOC 2 Type II is a generally accepted auditing standard utilized by service organizations to demonstrate their internal controls and security practices to their clients. Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification affirms Orion's commitment to data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls.

Orion offers third-party verification of its significant control practices and operational procedures. This enables the company to serve clients in regulated industries where greater security and diligence is required. SOC 2 Type II certification verifies that Orion has the appropriate SOC safeguards and procedures in place to protect sensitive data.

"As an agile and trusted partner for our clients' business transformation efforts, being SOC 2 Type II certified highlights the importance we place on having strong data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls, and security posture," said Pradeep Menon, EVP, Digital Transformation Services Delivery. "Given that we are servicing clients remotely due to the pandemic, this certification was particularly challenging but even more important. We remain committed to prioritizing security and internal controls, giving our growing client base the greatest confidence possible by ensuring the security and confidentiality of their data."

The independent SOC examination was completed by Plante Moran, among the nation's largest public accounting and business advisory firms. Plante Moran conducted a rigorous evaluation and review of Orion's internal operational controls and processes.

About Orion Innovation

Orion is a premier, global business and technology services firm that provides digital transformation and product development services. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 4,000 associates help Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in the Americas, Europe, and APAC, Orion serves clients across financial services, professional services, communications and media, automotive, industrial automation, professional sports and entertainment, life sciences, ecommerce and education. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com

