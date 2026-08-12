Orion Innovation Names Carlos Allende General Director for Mexico

Accomplished technology executive to lead Orion's next phase of growth and AI-driven transformation in the region

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a data and AI-enabled software engineering services partner, today announced the appointment of Carlos Allende as General Director for Mexico.

Allende brings more than 30 years of experience leading information technology and telecommunications organizations across Mexico and the broader region. Throughout his career, he has managed large-scale operations, driven digital transformation initiatives, and built high-performing teams that contributed to sustainable growth at leading global organizations.

Carlos Allende, General Director Mexico, Orion Innovation

In this role, Allende will lead Orion's strategy and operations in Mexico, expanding the company's ability to help organizations harness data, AI, cloud, and software engineering to achieve measurable business outcomes. He will also focus on strengthening customer relationships, developing local talent, and expanding Orion's presence in one of its key strategic growth markets.

Orion has maintained a strong presence in Mexico for more than a decade, serving leading enterprises across financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, and other key industries through delivery centers and local teams that support clients throughout the region.

Prior to joining Orion, Allende held executive leadership positions at Cirion Technologies, AT&T, Microsoft, Unisys, Hewlett Packard, Compaq, and IBM, where he led commercial strategies, organizational transformation, and the expansion of new business opportunities.

"Mexico is a strategic growth market for Orion, and Carlos brings the vision, leadership, and market expertise to help us build on our success in the region." said Brian Bronson, CEO of Orion Innovation. "His customer-first approach, deep understanding of the region, and ability to build high-performing teams make him the right leader to expand our presence and help clients unlock greater value through AI, data, and digital transformation."

"Organizations across Mexico are looking for technology partners that understand both their business challenges and the pace of innovation," said Carlos Allende, General Director for Mexico at Orion Innovation. "Orion has built a strong reputation for helping clients modernize their technology foundations while preparing for what's next with AI and data. I'm excited to build on that momentum and continue delivering value for our customers across the region."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation is a data and AI-enabled software engineering services partner with deep cloud expertise, delivering digital experiences that create measurable business impact for clients. Orion combines strategy, experience design, and engineering capabilities to help enterprises innovate, scale, and embrace future technologies. Envision what's next. Build what matters.

For more information, visit orioninnovation.com.

SOURCE Orion Innovation