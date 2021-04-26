Orion Innovation Secures U.S. Patent for Zodiac's Unified Advertising Delivery to Consumer Devices

EDISON, N.J., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced the issuance of a patent for its Zodiac division, a global leader in the cloud transformation of telecommunication operator video systems, for unified advertising delivery to managed consumer devices. Orion's revolutionary technology, developed by its Zodiac team, enables service providers to deliver real-time, targeted advertising to one or more devices across multiple delivery services. The unified system helps service providers reduce operating costs and increase revenue growth by making advertising delivery, insertion, and targeting more efficient and effective.

The issuance of U.S. Patent No.10,893,338 expands Orion's intellectual property (IP) portfolio, covering innovative technologies to help companies successfully implement and execute digital transformations. To date, Orion's IP portfolio includes seven patents and three pending patents.

"Video margins are under pressure, so the holy grail for our customers is finding innovative ways to increase revenue across any-and-all deployed devices," said Derek Harrar, EVP and Chief Executive of Zodiac. "In an increasingly multi-device environment, our more efficient approach for ad delivery and analytics fuels new monetization models, improving ad delivery operations and enhancing the user experience."

"Our latest patent award demonstrates our ongoing investments in developing new technologies and platforms to solve our clients' most pressing challenges," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "As an agile, trusted partner for our clients' business transformation initiatives, our deep domain expertise is driving the development of proprietary IP that accelerates business outcomes for our clients' core business functions."

Efficient Ad Delivery and Insertion

Zodiac's innovation provides a system to deliver and insert real-time, targeted ads into any combination of broadcast or linear television networks, video-on-demand (VOD) content streams, DVR capable boxes with local storage, cloud-based DVR content streams, live-to-VOD recordings, and streams delivered over IP networks, including over-the-top streaming services. It unifies the insertion of video advertising across those delivery channels, creating a plug-in-based approach to support current and future delivery methods. The technology also allows the insertion of advertisements to large numbers of consumer devices in a network and bandwidth efficient manner by managing request generation and distribution and enabling support of real-time ad requests using predictive analytics and intelligent scheduling methods.

Enhanced Targeting and Tracking

The Zodiac system supports targeted advertising based on criteria determined by a third-party ad management system, as well as data collected across devices inside and outside of the service provider network. It can support granular targeted delivery and targeting by device groups of any size, including individuals. The technology also includes response reporting for advertising measurement and compliance.

In June 2020, Orion acquired Zodiac Systems, a pioneer in the video service delivery space, bringing Orion a unique set of proprietary IP and deep engineering expertise. Zodiac, now a division of Orion, provides advanced cloud and device software and engineering services for Tier 1 media and telecom operators globally. Zodiac's software platform spans 20 million set-tops at Tier 1 carriers. For more on Orion's video service delivery expertise, please visit here .

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 4,750 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in the Americas, Europe, and APAC, Orion serves clients across financial services, professional services, communications and media, automotive, industrial automation, professional sports and entertainment, life sciences, ecommerce, and education. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com

Media Contact:

Joe LoBello

LoBello Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Orion Innovation

Related Links

http://www.orioninc.com

