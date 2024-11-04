Orion Lending Announces a new Strategic Partnership with the Arive Platform

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Lending, a leading wholesale mortgage lender, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the Arive platform, a comprehensive origination solution tailored for independent mortgage brokers. This collaboration comes as Orion Lending celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey of empowering brokers and accelerating their business.

Orion Lending's decision to join the Arive platform underscores its mission to serve the broker community by continuously providing value and opportunities to streamline business operations. The partnership will enable Orion Lending to serve more brokers, offering them the tools and support needed to better serve their clients and hyperspeed their business growth.

As a 100% wholesale lender, Orion Lending stands out in the market with its proprietary STAR Portal technology. Designed specifically for brokers, the STAR Portal provides a user experience that is light years ahead of the competition, continually evolving to meet the needs of the broker community. Additionally, Orion Lending offers exclusive in-house down payment assistance and non-agency programs, setting them apart from other lenders in the industry.

"As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, partnering with Arive marks a significant milestone for Orion Lending," said Curtis Edwards, Chief Production Officer and Co-Founder. "We're excited to enhance the experience for brokers already using Arive and eager to introduce the Orion Difference to those yet to join us. This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering brokers and hyperspeeding their business."

Brokers interested in learning more about Orion Lending's offerings and how to get started on the Arive platform can visit www.orionlending.com/arive for more information.

