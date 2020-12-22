Orion Metal Exchange Sees An Investment Opportunity in Platinum Due to Global Push For Clean Energy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Metal Exchange is proud to be recognized by Retirement Living as the top full service precious metals company for 2020.

There is a clear and evident push towards global decarbonization. Platinum is considered a green metal. Platinum is a key ingredient to zero emission transportation. Platinum is expected to reach a 1.2 million ounce deficit this year and the development of hydrogen fuel cell transportation is picking up pace around the globe. As the zero emission transportation trend continues, a continued deficit in platinum supply is expected.This should cause the price of platinum to continue to rise in value. Platinum has had a low of $590 per ounce and a high of $1080 an ounce in 2020.

Orion Metal Exchange CEO Jacob Blalock says, "The production cost of platinum is approximately $1100 an ounce which is higher than the current market value. In comparison to gold and silver, I currently view platinum as a better value with considerably higher upside potential."

Interested parties are invited to call Orion Metal Exchange at 1-800-559-0088 with questions concerning precious metals IRA/tax deferred accounts, precious metal 3rd party storage and accepting precious metal delivery/possession. Clients are also encouraged to ask about our Platinum self directed IRA.

About Orion Metal Exchange

Orion Metal Exchange (www.orionmetalexchange.com) is a nationwide full-service precious metals company. Orion Metal Exchange is a precious metals IRA specialist. With a combined 50 years in experience, Orion Metal Exchange specializes in accredited retirement accounts, delivery, and 3rd party storage for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The firm was rated a top IRA Gold Dealer in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 by Retirement Living. Orion also earned a five-star rating by Trust Pilot.

