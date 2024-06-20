Orion Names Ashley McDurmon President and CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion, a community-based financial institution, announced today that Ashley McDurmon will take the reigns as President and CEO on Jan. 1, 2025, following the retirement of Daniel Weickenand at the end of 2024.

McDurmon is a senior financial services executive with more than 20 years in the industry. She has served as Orion's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2019. Prior to joining Orion, McDurmon served as a Partner at HORNE LLP and led their Financial Institutions Practice Group.

Ashley McDurmon, Orion Federal Credit Union

"McDurmon is a highly accomplished business leader with an extensive understanding of not only Orion, but also the greater financial industry. Most importantly, McDurmon has a passion for serving Orion's membership and the Memphis community. The Board of Directors is excited about the next chapter of Orion and looks forward to working with McDurmon as we continue to drive innovation in the financial services sector," stated Andre Fowlkes, Orion's Chairman of the Board.

McDurmon's strategy will focus on creating an unrivaled customer experience by leveraging digital capabilities and technology. "The banking industry is undergoing monumental change and disruption right before our eyes. The Orion of the future will need to adapt. Our executive team and Board will be focused on turning that disruption into opportunity," stated McDurmon.

"Orion is an extraordinary financial institution. I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve and lead Orion's creative, talented, and dedicated team," McDurmon said. Throughout her career, she has developed a deep passion for community-based financial institutions and the critical economic role they serve in our neighborhoods. "Banking institutions are the hub of economic activity and development in our communities. What a gift it is to lead Orion, a customer-owned financial institution that is uniquely positioned to serve individuals, families, and businesses as they realize their biggest financial goals and life dreams."

"Ashley has played an integral role as a leader at Orion since 2019. She has a deep working knowledge of Orion's financial tactics and everyday operations, plus the talent to fuel Orion's future growth strategy. It will be a seamless transition," stated Daniel Weickenand, Orion's current CEO.

Before joining Orion in 2019, McDurmon was one of the youngest female partners at HORNE LLP. McDurmon earned her Bachelor's in Business Administration in Accountancy from Freed Hardeman University and is a graduate of the Southeastern School of Banking. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Public Accountants. McDurmon serves on the Board of Directors for the Overton Park Shell and on the Memphis Symphony Orchestra's Circle of Friends.

ABOUT ORION: Founded in Memphis in 1957, Orion Federal Credit Union has grown to become the largest credit union in the Mid-South with 70,000 members and more than $1.2 billion in assets. Orion offers a full spectrum of banking options ranging from savings and checking accounts to auto, home, personal and commercial real estate loans. As a member-owned financial institution, Orion's profits are passed along to members through higher deposit rates, lower loan rates, and affordable financial services that help pave the way to financial freedom. Bank anytime, anywhere at OrionFCU.com. Orion is an equal housing lender and insured by the NCUA.

