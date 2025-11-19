Orion Raises $3.5 Million To Scale Its AI-Powered Risk Intelligence Platform for Real-World Threat Response

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Orion announced $3.5 million in funding to scale its AI-powered risk intelligence platform, which enables enterprises to detect, quantify, and act on real-world threats before they escalate. The round was led by Dynamo Ventures, with participation from Bravo Victor Venture Capital (BVVC), Techstars, and Service Provider Capital, alongside a government grant from Puerto Rico.

Orion is building the intelligence infrastructure that gives teams foresight into what's coming, transforming how they anticipate protests, natural disasters, and supply-chain disruptions before they unfold. They equip physical risk and Command-and-Control (C2) teams with a single source of truth for faster, smarter response.

Risk teams no longer need more data; they need better signals," said Rahul Thayil, CEO of Orion. "Our team of engineers trained at NYU, MIT, Oxford, and Cambridge is building a system that translates global volatility into clarity. With this funding, we're expanding across supply chains and defense networks to help organizations anticipate and act before disruption strikes."

For decades, organizations have relied on outdated software and siloed teams to manually track protests, natural disasters, and supply-chain disruptions. According to industry estimates, organizations lose more than $420 billion in avoidable losses every year and an average of $1.9 billion in operational impact per major event . Corporations now spend north of $750,000 annually on disconnected tools and outsourced analysts, yet still miss the signals that matter.

Orion's system changes that. Its proprietary methodology calculates real-time risk scores within a half-mile radius of any asset in motion, surfacing only what's relevant to each organization. The platform predicts and quantifies threats, from political unrest to environmental disruption, days in advance, giving teams time to move people, adjust operations, or reinforce defenses. It maps and monitors entire supply chains in real time, powered by AI that learns like an algorithm for risk and studies how each team responds to disruption and provides evolving bespoke models for every asset, client, and crisis.

Customers include multiple Fortune 500 logistics and cloud-infrastructure operators who use it to safeguard assets worth tens of millions of dollars each. One global client uses the software to monitor both people and venues worldwide, achieving 20× cost savings compared to traditional intelligence platforms.

Unlike legacy systems priced above $100,000 per site, Orion's compute-based architecture enables per-asset pricing of $1,000 per year. That allows enterprises of any size to scale coverage across entire networks. Its internal STAN (Spatiotemporal Adaptive Network) framework quantifies uncertainty, turning subjective signals into explainable confidence scores that decision-makers can trust.

"The modern supply chain is a living, breathing network and it's increasingly exposed to geopolitical, environmental, and informational shocks," said Jon Bradford, Managing Partner at Dynamo Ventures. "Orion gives operators real-time visibility into how risks ripple across assets and geographies. It's the intelligence layer every supply chain needs to stay resilient in an unpredictable world, and we're proud to lead this round."

About Orion

Orion is an AI-driven risk intelligence company evolving threat intelligence and response for physical risk and C2 defense teams. Its proprietary platform transforms unstructured location-based data into predictive, quantitative insights for enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide. Founded in New York and headquartered in Denver. Orion unites backgrounds in quantitative analytics, defense operations, and humanitarian response to build a smarter, safer, and more connected global infrastructure. Learn more at www.oriongeo.com.

SOURCE Orion