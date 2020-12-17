Orion Real Estate Partners Acquires Yukon Court Apartments in Wheat Ridge, Colorado

"We are very excited to add Yukon Court to our growing Denver portfolio," said Orion founder Marc Venegas. "The property represents our eighth acquisition in the Denver MSA and our first in the western suburb of Wheat Ridge. Denver's western suburbs, including Wheat Ridge and Arvada, have proven to be very desirable housing areas given their close proximity to major employment centers and convenient access to outdoor recreation."

Yukon Court Apartments is located within a 15-minute drive to downtown Denver and has excellent access to major west side employment centers including Lutheran Medical Center, The Denver Federal Center and Jefferson County Municipal Offices. In addition, the property is located just off the bustling commercial retail corridor of Wadsworth Boulevard and five minutes south of charming Olde Town Arvada.

Yukon Court Apartments consists of two and three-bedroom units located in a quiet, residential enclave and includes a community swimming pool, playground and sports court. Orion will implement a full renovation program that will revitalize the six two-story buildings, modernize the unit interiors, improve the property's existing recreational features and add more outdoor amenity areas for the residents to enjoy. Orion has engaged Denver-based UV Residential to provide property management services and is excited to implement their Urban Village Program to engage the residents and promote a sense of community at the property.

About Orion Real Estate Partners: Orion Real Estate Partners is a private real estate investment firm that owns and operates value-add multifamily assets in select Western US markets with strong demographics and job growth. Utilizing proven institutional processes to source and manage investments, we identify assets with capital and operational repositioning opportunities to provide attractive returns for our investors.

Orion, together with its affiliates, has acquired 1,582 units and currently owns 1,245 units in Colorado, Texas and Utah. For more information, please visit: http://orionrep.com/

