Orion Resource Partners Announces Final Close of Orion Mine Finance Fund III

NEW YORK, Nov. 17 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Resource Partners (Orion), a global private equity firm specializing in institutional metals investment strategies, announced the final closing of Orion Mine Finance Fund III. Together with co-investments, Fund III raised a total of $2.3 billion.

Orion Resource Partners is an $8.9 billion global alternative investment management firm that in its private equity funds delivers "turnkey" financial solutions to metals companies utilizing a combination of debt, equity and production linked instruments, such as royalties and streams. Fund III has already invested or committed approximately 60% to later-stage investments in base and precious metals and in particular, base metals such as copper, nickel, aluminum, zinc, and others which are key raw materials needed to fuel the energy transition to a clean economy.

"75% of the world's GDP have announced plans to decarbonize within 30 years. Meeting this commitment is impossible without metals" said Oskar Lewnowski, Chief Investment Officer of Orion. Orion expects the incremental investment necessary to meet these targets by 2050 will require nearly a trillion of capital expenditures in the metals sector alone. As one of the leaders in the space, Orion's funds are positioned at the forefront of this energy transition super-cycle.

Orion also announced today that the Orion Mineral Royalty Fund has hit its hard cap of $750 million. The Orion Mineral Royalty Fund provides annuity type royalty cash flows in a diverse suite of strategic minerals that are leveraged to stimulus spend, infrastructure and the push to decarbonize. "Orion's royalty investments are long-dated and structured with security features that resemble senior loans" said Matt Zales, Head of Investor Relations. "We witnessed strong demand for the fund from private credit investors as a result."

About Orion

Orion Resource Partners is a global alternative investment management firm with approximately $8.9 billion under management (as of 09/30/2021). Orion specializes in institutional metals investment strategies in the base and precious metals space. Our private equity, hedge fund, and merchant service divisions enable us to access in-depth knowledge of the global metals and mining supply chain and robust insight into the physical and financial demand driving global metals prices. We are an industry leader in delivering comprehensive and customized financial solutions to mining companies and base and precious metals investors. For more information visit www.orionresourcepartners.com.

Contacts





Media Investors



Andrew Merrill Matthew Zales 917-622-1252 917-612-1025 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Orion Resource Partners