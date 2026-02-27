Orion Sleep Wins 2026 iF Design Award for AI-Powered Smart Sleep System

Award Recognizes Innovation in Temperature-Regulating Sleep Technology and Biometric Sleep Optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Sleep, the leader in AI-powered, temperature-controlled sleep technology, has been named a winner of the iF Design Award 2026, one of the world's most coveted honors for innovation in product design. This achievement signifies recognition from an independent jury composed of experts in sustainability and design from around the world. Amongst over 10,000 submissions from 68 countries, the Orion Smart Sleep System has been lauded for its advancements in promoting longevity by improving sleep quality.

"We're honored to receive global recognition from the iF Design Award, and this is really a reflection of what Orion has stood for from day one, the belief that technology can transform the way we sleep. Sleep is the foundation of health and the cornerstone of longevity. Great sleep shouldn't be a luxury, which is why we built Orion. Intelligent engineering and intuitive design aren't competing ideas — they're the same idea." — Harry Gestetner, Founder & CEO, Orion Sleep.

As consumers hone in on the long-term implications of sleep quality, demand has increased for solutions that are both accessible and effective. With its competitive price point, guaranteed financing, and AI-powered functionality that adapts to individuals' unique sleep needs, Orion has become a pivotal player in revolutionizing how consumers consider their own longevity. With the Orion Smart Sleep System, users will experience advanced thermoregulation technology (to help fall asleep and stay asleep), dual-zone climate control to suit multiple sleepers, embedded biometric tracking of sleep stages, and AI that learns user preferences and continually optimizes the system over time. Together, these features create a responsive sleep environment designed to support deeper, more restorative sleep.

Founded by 25-year-old Gestetner, whose last company, Fanfix, was acquired for a reported $65 million, the launch of Orion follows the company's recently closed $18 million seed round, backed by investors including Mucker Capital, Browder Capital, Second Sight, and others.

About Orion Sleep

Orion Sleep is a San Francisco–based technology company dedicated to transforming longevity through better sleep. The company's intelligent sleep system uses real-time biometric sensing, AI-powered thermal regulation, and personalized data insights to help people sleep more deeply and recover more effectively. Orion's vision: make six hours of sleep feel like ten. For more information, visit www.orionsleep.com.

