Orion180 Announces Record Growth and Industry Milestones

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion180, a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern U.S., announces record growth and significant best in the industry milestones. The company is pleased to continue tracking towards growth projections and providing a superior five star rated experience for both retail brokers and homeowners.

Since its inception in 2017, Orion180 has prided itself on its two greatest assets. Its best-in-industry team of employees, and the best-in-class technology it provides customers.

A key differentiator for Orion180 is its technology. The proprietary system was envisioned and developed to make the lifecycle of a homeowners' policy easy, accurate and manageable for retail brokers and homeowners. On the agent side, simplicity is key. Orion180's technology allows retail brokers to quote and bind a policy quickly and accurately in a no-touch environment within a matter of minutes.

To date, the company has achieved an impressive measure of growth YOY and has maintained profitability annually since its inception. Additional notable growth metrics and milestones include:

Orion180 became cash flow positive in one year

From 2020 to 2021, the organization grew by over 400%

Orion180 holds one of the industry-best 46% loss ratio, and expects to continue to drive that ratio down in 2022

In 2021, the company experienced substantial growth in their independent agency base by adding more than 2,000 independent agents, further expanding its distribution base to over 4,300. Orion180 anticipates more than doubling this base again in 2022

Orion180 remains on track to achieve 250% growth in 2022

Orion180 remains on pace to exceed $150 million of direct written premium in only its 5th year of writing business in 2022, while only operating in six states

"I'm so proud of this company and what we've accomplished to date," said Ken Gregg, CEO and Founder of Orion180. "We've proven that we really know how to grow in the right way. We're going to keep focusing on what we know best, technology and people. We've shown we know how to make a name for ourselves in this industry, and we're so excited for what the future holds for us. We have several initiatives in our pipeline for the first half of 2022 that we're excited about bringing to our customers. Orion180 has the technology and the focus to change this industry."

With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, Gregg's vision and leadership has proven invaluable to the Orion180 team and its growth. As a Florida native Gregg also feels very strongly about developing a charitable culture in the organization and giving back to the communities where Orion180 operates. In January 2021 the company introduced its Star Outreach Program.

For each new policy that the company writes, they allocate a fixed amount towards a charitable fund, which is distributed to local organizations and causes that are important to the company and its agency partners. In 2021, the company donated over $160,000 to nonprofit organizations across the Southeast through the program.

Headquartered in Florida, Orion180 operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia with plans to continue expanding in 2022.

For more information about the Star Outreach Program, please visit https://www.orion180.com/community-involvement/.

SOURCE Orion180